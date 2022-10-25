*“He was a friend,” said LaToya London about featuring Grammy-winning Anthony Hamilton on her new single “On Everything.” “I knew him before the world knew him. We were both up-and-coming and we stayed in touch. This collaboration came about at the right time. I wrote it for him. I asked him to be on my album and I ended up writing it as a duet.”

“It’s how strong love is,” she said about the meaning of the single. “You mean it that much that you put it on everything.”

Eleven-time Grammy-nominated Anthony Hamilton also co-wrote the “On Everything” single with London. LaToya is also a Season 3 “American Idol” competitor who was on team Jennifer Hudson. She went on to release the “Love and Life” album.

“The full project…should be 10 songs,” LaToya said when I asked if the single was from an upcoming album. “We’re wrapping up now. The album should be out next year.”

London is also an actress with roles in Snoop Dogg (Redemption), Tyler Perry (Madea of a Dogg), Je’Caryous Johnson (Set it Off with DaBrat), and Oprah Winfrey (The Color Purple Musical) projects.

“I didn’t play myself. I played a younger version of Snoop’s wife when they first met,” she explained when I asked if she played herself in Snoop Dogg’s project.

In “Set It Off” London said, “DaBrat played Queen LaTifah and I played Jada Pinkett.” www.LaToyaLondon.com

