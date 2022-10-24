Monday, October 24, 2022
Monica Fans Are Not Happy About Her Close Bond with Kodak Black | Video

By Ny MaGee
Kodak Black and Monica
Kodak Black and Monica / Instagram

*Fans of both Monica and rapper Kodak Black have been left stunned after learning that the pair seemingly have a close bond. 

According to MadameNoire, the artists “have been getting quite cozy with each other,” the outlet writes. 

Mo and Black have been doing Tik Toks and taking photos together. Recently, she posted photos on her Instagram account of her with Kodak and his mother, Marcelene Octave. 

“I’m Forever With who’s With Me… That’s on My Life… Love You @kodakblack & My Z Queen Momma Fee Fee…. 🔒 In 4L,” Monica captioned the images.

Inquiring minds now want to know how Mo and Black’s friendship came about. Some fans noted that the songstress has been about that life since she’s still in love with incarcerated rapper/accused killer C-Murder. 

One fan responded in the comments to Monica’s slideshow, “Monica stay surrounded by real goons.”

Another said, “Auntie be thuggin 😂I like that 🫶🏾😭 stay true to you”.

A third added, “One user was not impressed by her friendship with the hip-hop star, writing “Monica this is sad. Kodak has said many disrespectful things about women. Told PNB rock girlfriend to kill herself. Made insensitive posts regarding Kobe Bryant and Vanessa your best friend. I love you but linking with an abuser is wrong”.

@mondeeniseGot dem n**gas runnin on they own damn block ♥️🦍😂♬ Spin – Kodak Black

Meanwhile, on Twitter, one person said, “Y’all gasping at Monica riding around with Kodak Black like she ain’t in love with f****** C-Murder. She ain’t new to this, she true to them type of n*****.”

“Idk and honestly idc the nature of the relationship between Monica & Kodak. But hanging out with a person who r*ped a teenager is 1 hell of a choice,” another user tweeted.

Another person commented, “Idc what nobody say Monica hanging with Kodak Black is weird as f***. Girl don’t leave him round yo kids!”

