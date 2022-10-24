Angelina Jolie Spotted at Spelman’s Homecoming Celebration with Daughter Zahara

*Angelina Jolie was spotted visiting her daughter Zahara Jolie Pitt during Spelman’s Homecoming celebration on Oct. 22.

As reported by Yahoo, Jolie made time to take photos with fans, and she and Zahara posed with Stacey Abrams’ election posters as she is currently running for Governor of Georgia.

“I really met Angelina Jolie. The original bad bitch,” one fan tweeted on October 22. “And she’s FLAWLESS in person. My day is complete, thanks Spelhouse.”

Jolie’s return to the HBCU campus in Atlanta comes months after she dropped off Zahara at the school over the summer.

Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming (I was doing community service looking an embarrassing mess) pic.twitter.com/JInXUxQhtF — Coco Michelle 👱🏽‍♀️💅🏽 (@coco_michelle__) October 22, 2022

In August, Jolie shared the exciting news on Instagram that she is now a proud Spelman mom. She posted a photo of Zahara posed with a group of schoolmates sporting Spelman College shirts.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie captioned the pic. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

In a clip posted on TikTok, Jolie is also seen doing the electric slide at a Spelman event with her daughter — check it out below.

“Look I know you’re tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?” Angelina Jolie: “Great plan!” pic.twitter.com/ZUFcpHsCI1 — JB1 (@BlackrThaBerry) October 23, 2022

Jolie adopted Ethiopia-born Zahara when she was six months old, and Pitt co-adopted her during his marriage to Angelina. She also shares Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with ex-husband Pitt.

Speaking to PEOPLE last October, Jolie described her children as “pretty great people.”

“And because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids,” she explained.