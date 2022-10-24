Monday, October 24, 2022
Angelina Jolie Spotted at Spelman’s Homecoming Celebration with Daughter Zahara

By Ny MaGee
0

Spelman campus
Angelina Jolie and Zahara / Twitter

*Angelina Jolie was spotted visiting her daughter Zahara Jolie Pitt during Spelman’s Homecoming celebration on Oct. 22. 

As reported by Yahoo, Jolie made time to take photos with fans, and she and Zahara posed with Stacey Abrams’ election posters as she is currently running for Governor of Georgia. 

“I really met Angelina Jolie. The original bad bitch,” one fan tweeted on October 22. “And she’s FLAWLESS in person. My day is complete, thanks Spelhouse.”

Jolie’s return to the HBCU campus in Atlanta comes months after she dropped off Zahara at the school over the summer. 

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara to Attend an HBCU | Video

In August, Jolie shared the exciting news on Instagram that she is now a proud Spelman mom. She posted a photo of Zahara posed with a group of schoolmates sporting Spelman College shirts.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie captioned the pic. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

In a clip posted on TikTok, Jolie is also seen doing the electric slide at a Spelman event with her daughter — check it out below.

Jolie adopted Ethiopia-born Zahara when she was six months old, and Pitt co-adopted her during his marriage to Angelina. She also shares Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with ex-husband Pitt.

Speaking to PEOPLE last October, Jolie described her children as “pretty great people.”

“And because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids,” she explained.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

