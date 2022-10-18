Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Usher Serenades Issa Rae During Las Vegas Residency | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Las Vegas
screenshot of Usher and Issa Rae

*Usher serenaded Issa Rae during Saturday’s show of his Las Vegas residency

The moment occurred during the R&B crooner’s performance of his song “Superstar,” and Usher shared it on his Instagram page — which you can watch below.

“Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple songs to you? Can I just serenade you a little bit?” he said to the Emmy-nominated writer/actress, PEOPLE reports. 

“Come on, we’re just gonna flip the whole show up,” Usher continued as he guided her on stage and said, “I want you to just sit right here with me.”

READ MORE: Usher Explains Why He’s Not Down with Doing a ‘Verzuz’ Battle

 

The clip cuts off and picks up with them dancing to Superstar,” from Usher’s acclaimed “Confessions” album.

Usher kicked off his Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars on July 16. He previously had a 20-show run at Caesars Palace in the summer of 2021. 

“Since I was 21 years old, I’ve really anticipated getting to go to Vegas and play the shows the way that they did in the early days,” Usher said in a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone. “The vibe of Las Vegas is everything on steroids — the best clubs, the best shows, the best food, all of it. To finally be able to get this opportunity, to share myself and also to share my history with my audience, I can’t wait for it.”


During an appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Usher gushed about his current tour.

“Having an audience come to you is always great. I love the fact that I’ve been able to really celebrate all of the years of my music and see a very mixed, eclectic crowd of people. But I think more than anything, the fact that it fits my lifestyle,” he said.

“I’ve been able to still focus on the things that I love, that are creative, that are kind of ancillary to what I do in music. Whether it’s in film or rather in production or working with other artists and still have family time, but yet still do what I love, which is performing.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

