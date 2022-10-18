Larsa Pippen’s Father Told Her to Shut Down Her OnlyFans Account

*Larsa Pippen says her father urged her to shut down her OnlyFans account.

The mother of four, and ex-wife of NBA icon Scottie Pippen, appeared on a BravoCon panel on Sunday and explained why her dad asked her to delete her profile on the platform made popular by sex workers and porn stars.

“I was very active on OnlyFans,” said Larsa, who previously starred in “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

“I love the platform; I think it’s amazing. My dad said a lot of people were calling him about my OnlyFans. And he called and was like, ‘I don’t know what OnlyFans is, but you need to shut it down.’ And since he did that, he took my sexy feel away. He just took it! So I haven’t been able to get back to where I was on my OnlyFans,” she continued, Complex reports.

As reported previously by Page Six, Larsa announced last year that she had joined the NSFW subscription-based platform.

“I don’t care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms,” she captioned a few sexy images of herself in an Instagram post last May. “Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!”

Pippen added, “It’s got behind the scenes of my wild life, me showing off my personal favorite swimsuits and lingerie, and live chats and personal DM’s where we get to talk. I want to show women all over the world no matter where they are in life they can be sexy and successful! Subscribe to my page.”

Larsa’s OnlyFans bio states: “A lot of you know me as a reality TV personality. Maybe even the former wife of an NBA legend. And I KNOW everyone of you knows me as the CEO of my stunning Larsa Marie jewelry line! But I still feel like you guys don’t know the real me! The girl I am behind the scenes, not the headlines you read on Twitter. Come to my OnlyFans for an exclusive look at me modeling some of my favorite swimsuits, dresses, and jewelry designs I’m most passionate about.”

Larsa noted during the Bravo panel that many people subscribed to her OnlyFans account because she speaks Arabic.

“I feel like a lot of people follow me on OnlyFans because I speak Arabic,” she shared. “I feel like that’s my community of people, so I do feel that’s probably why my numbers [were] up.”

When she appeared on Andy Cohen’s “What Happens Live earlier this year,” Pippen said the largest sum she received via the app was “probably $200,000.”

“It’s actually someone from the Middle East,” she explained. “I don’t do nudes, so it’s not anything.”