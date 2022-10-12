Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Lizzo Takes Hilarious Lie Detector Test for Vanity Fair | Watch

By Ny MaGee
*Lizzo graces the cover of Vanity Fair’s November 2022 issue and she also took a lie-detector test for the publication’s YouTube channel– check it out above. 

Inside the issue, the singer, whose full name is Melissa Jefferson, talks about reaching EGOT status and denies creating music simply for white people. 

“This is probably the biggest criticism I’ve received, and it is such a critical conversation when it comes to black artists,” Lizzo said, as reported by Daily Mail. “When black people see a lot of white people in the audience, they think, “Well this isn’t for me, this is for them.”

“The thing is, when a black artist reaches a certain level of popularity, it’s going to be a predominantly white crowd,” she added

READ MORE: Lizzo Appears to Clap Back at Kanye After Rapper’s Comments About Her Weight

 

“I am not making music for white people. I am a black woman, I am making music from my black experience,” Lizzo explained. 

She went on to say that she creates music “for me to heal myself [from] the experience we call life.”

“My job as someone who has a platform is to reshape history,” the Emmy Award-winner told Vanity Fair.

“We need self-love and self-love anthems more than anybody,” the Detroit-born songstress continued. 

“So am I making music for that girl right there who looks like me, who grew up in a city where she was underappreciated and picked on and made to feel unbeautiful?” she asked. “Yes,” Lizzo added. 

“It blows my mind when people say I’m not making music from a black perspective—how could I not do that as a black artist?” she continued.

 

Meanwhile, Lizzo recently responded to Kanye’s latest comments about the media’s reaction to her alleged weight loss journey. 

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine… When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots – that’s a term for telemarketer callers – on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight,” Ye explained last week in an interview with Fox’s Tucker Carlson. 

During a concert in Toronto on Friday, Lizzo seemed to react to his remarks, telling the crowd, “I feel like everybody in America got my mother—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason. I’m minding my fat, Black, beautiful business!” she said, PEOPLE reports.

 

