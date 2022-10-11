Tuesday, October 11, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Annyett Royale Releases ‘I Wanna Know’ | WATCH

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
annyett royale
Music veteran Annyett Royale releases new single ‘I Wanna Know.’

*“Im’ma take a step forward,” said music industry veteran Annyett Royale (formerly of No Limit Records) about her new music, which includes the just released single “I Wanna Know” (Royale Records).

Annyett reached #1 on the Top 40 Indie Music Singles Chart for her “You’re the One” (Royale Records) single. A native of San Bernadino, California Royale, at the time of my interview, reached #10 with “I Wanna Know” on the Top 40 Indie Music Singles Chart.

“I never left (music) during the pandemic,” she said when I asked. “I was still writing. I enjoy writing as much as I enjoy performing.”

Signed to Master P’s No Limit Records in 1988 as a teen, Annyett performed in the same shows with heavy hitters Dru Hill, Ashanti and JaRule.

“I met a guy…at my release party and he really helped me out, getting my music out there where it’s never been. He was a lawyer for Uptown,” Annyett pointed out. “He believed in me and put so much into me.”

“He passed away…there were others before him but what he did is what others couldn’t achieve,” she continued. “You know I was signed as a teenager to No Limit. I was young and inexperienced.”

“With years of experience… I want to do the same thing for others,” Royale said.

With the release of her new music Annyett wants to position herself on a worldwide level.

“I want to be one of the artists people know,” she said. “I know fame, I’m more for respect.” www.TheRealAnnyettRoyale.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

Dr. Eunice Moseley
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week.

