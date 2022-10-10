Keke Wyatt Goes Viral with Twerking Video | Watch

*A video of Keke Wyatt’s recent live performance went viral because the clip shows her twerking on stage.

The mother of 11 was performing at the Macon Music Festival alongside Anthony Hamilton and Carl Thomas when she showed off her twerking skills while singing her 2001 hit track “Nothing In This World,” Blavity reports.

The TikTok video has garnered 900k views. One commenter wrote under the clip, “Never imagined when this song first came out that decades later I’ll be seeing her twerking to it.” Another TikTok said, “That’s how she got them kids lawd!”

Watch Keke’s viral twerking clip below.

READ MORE: Keke Wyatt Claps Back at Trolls After Revealing Unborn Baby Has Genetic Disorder

Keke and her husband Zackariah David Darring welcomed their second child together, a boy, born on May 27th, BET reported.

“My husband Zackariah & I are grateful to GOD to announce the birth of our miracle baby Boy….Ke’Zyah Jean Darring 💙 Born May 27, 2022,” Wyatt captioned a photo in June showing her husband cradling the newborn.

Wyatt added, “Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive Trisomy 13 test results.”

Prior to the baby’s birth, Wyatt disclosed that her unborn child had been disguised with a rare genetic disorder. The announcement came during an emotional performance at the City Winery on March 13, 2022. She sang, “When the doctors told me that my son Rajjah had Leukemia cancer …I said Hallelujah. And recently I found out the doctor say my baby has Trisomy 13… Hallelujah.”

Several social media users reacted to the news with rude comments, prompting Wyatt to fire off a lengthy response on Instagram.

“I’d like to send a special prayer out for the rude, cruel people that took time out of their day to get on social media and make disparaging and morbid comments concerning my pregnancy,” Wyatt captioned a March 16, Instagram video of herself singing. “This past weekend at my show I was very transparent with my amazing fans (who I see as family) about the status of my pregnancy. I explained to them, the day after my maternity photo shoot my husband, [Zackariah Darring], and I received the news that our baby tested positive for Trisomy 13 per the doctor.”

As reported by Blavity, the couple turned to prayer for guidance.

“We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr’s in the medical field. However, I can’t stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life changing information about your unborn child …. pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision,” she previously wrote in an Instagram post.

“We believed the report of the Lord and after holding our beautiful healthy baby boy Ke’Zyah & looking into his eyes, I’m glad we did,” Wyatt explained.

“We are both believers and know that God has & will continue to have the final say. Thank You to my nurse Ebonie. Thank you ALL for the prayers & support ShugaS,” she added.