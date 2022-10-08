Saturday, October 8, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Country’s Rising Star Whitney Miller Releases Debut Single ‘Diamond Country’

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Whitney Miller
Country singer/songwriter Whitney Miller releases debut single ‘Diamond Country.’

*“It’s my debut single,” said Whitney Miller, the next American Country icon, about her newly released single “Diamond Country.” “It’s the first single to be put out. The other ones (on her website), some will be released in the future. They are part of my demo.”

Whitney Miller came into the spotlight when she won Miss Texas, and then Miss USA in 2012. She was a kickboxer who is currently a kickboxing commentator.

A native of Texas, Whitney Miller also has a podcast that debuted at #50 on iTunes. On the Podcast she co-hosts with leading scientists and researchers in different fields.

Her Podcast has received over one million downloads. Currently living in Nashville, Miller has been singing all her life and has a Pop infused Country sound. The singer/songwriter is also comfortable singing Rock and Pop.

“I wanted to write an over-the-top party song,” she said about the “Diamond Country” single that was recorded at the Orb Recording studio. “It’s really about doing what sets your soul on fire.”

“I try to feel,” she said about performing her songs. “Does it feel good to me, to who Whitney is?”

Whitney seems to have the whole package as the industry says. You can see for yourself in the music video to the debut single “Diamond Country.”

“Early next year I have so much music releasing,” Whitney admitted. “I am releasing a single every four weeks.” www.WhitneyMillerMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

Dr. Eunice Moseley
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

