Friday, October 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Uvalde School District Suspends Entire Police Force Over Response to Mass School Shooting | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Uvalde Police DIDN'T Protect
Uvalde Police patch

*The Uvalde, Texas school district has suspended the entire police force over its response to May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School which left 19 students and two teachers dead.

As reported by ABC News, the district noted in its announcement about the suspicion that additional troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety will be stationed at campuses.

“We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition,” reads a district statement, Complex reports. “Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district.”

The suspension of the police force comes after the Uvalde school district voted unanimously in August to fire police chief Pete Arredondo over his handling of the mass school shooting. 

READ MORE: Uvalde Shooting Report: Multiple Failures and ‘Lackadaisical Approach’ by Law Enforcement | VIDEO

Lt. Miguel Hernandez, who led the response to the elementary school massacre, has been placed on administrative leave, as well as Ken Mueller, director of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, according to ABC News.

“The District remains committed to resolving issues with verifiable evidence. Decisions concerning the UCISD police department have been pending the results of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and JPPI investigation,” reads the district’s statement. “Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations.”

Arredondo previously said that he “never considered himself the scene’s incident commander,” during the May 24 massacre that saw 18-year-old Salvador Ramos enter the middle school and open fire. Ramos terrorized the campus for over 75 minutes while police waited in the hallways and outside before shooting and killing the gunman. 

In July, a Texas newspaper leaked surveillance video from inside the school during the shooting. We reported previously, via CNN, that one edited video shows Ramos entering the school and walking down the hallway with a long rifle. The recording also shows officers approaching the classroom that the shooter was in, but then retreating down the hallway and taking cover when gunfire is heard. It was more than an hour later before authorities confronted and killed Ramos.

Previous articleIs Something Wrong with Ray J? – He Posts About Suicidal Thoughts & Jumping Off Ledge
Next articleKanye West Sits with Tucker Carlson on Fox News to Defend ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirts | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case

Social Heat

Akon Has NO Problem with Nick Cannon’s Seed Spreadin’ – ‘They’re All happy. What’s the Problem?’ | WATCH

Social Heat

A Fourth Suspect Gave PnB Rock’s Roscoe’s Location to Shooter + Girlfriend Also Robbed

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO