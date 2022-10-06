Kanye Calls the Kardashians ‘Liars’ and Accuses Them of ‘Kidnapping’ His Kids

*Kanye West appears to be sparring with the Kardashians online, and he has blasted the entire family for being liars.

It all started Wednesday when Kanye West praised Candace Owens in an Instagram post for being “the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.”

In his rant, Ye accused the Kardashians of kidnapping his kids — his specific gripe appears to be over his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday, which he claims his ex Kim Kardashian did not invite him to, PEOPLE reports.

Khloé commented on the rapper’s post, urging him to stop spreading a false narrative about her family on social media.

READ MORE: Kanye Meets with Vogue’s Fashion Editor After Bullying Her Over White Lives Matter Shirt

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” Khloe wrote.

She added, “Enough already. We all know the truth.”

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came,” she continued.

“Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time,” Khloe said. “Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. 🙏🏽 I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish 🤍”

Kanye posted a screenshot of her comment and responded, “You are lying and are liars.”

The Chicago native said the Kardashians “basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there.”