Georgia Woman Raising Gas Station Clerk’s Baby, Keeps Birth Mother Close | VIDEO

D’Amber Davis and Katelyn Sparks formed an unexpected sisterhood after a chance encounter led to a new home for baby Nolan.

D’Amber Davis/YouTube screenshot

*D’Amber Davis is raising a baby whose biological mother remains an important part of his life. The Central Georgia woman says her relationship with Katelyn Sparks, whom she met at a gas station, has grown into something resembling sisterhood.

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“I’m his mom, but that’s his bio mom, and he will forever know that,” Davis told 13WMAZ. “I’m making sure that he knows exactly where he comes from. I would never take that from him.”

Before Nolan was born, Sparks worked at a gas station Davis frequently visited. Their conversations eventually turned to Sparks’ pregnancy and her inability to care for another child. Davis had already explored adoption but wasn’t planning to expand her family so soon. After learning about Sparks’ circumstances, however, she felt compelled to help.

“In my mind I’m just like, instantly, I got to get this baby,” Davis recalled. “Not knowing nothing. I just know I got to get this baby.”

D’Amber Davis/YouTube screenshot

Her son encouraged the decision, and Davis approached Sparks about raising the baby. Sparks accepted.

The arrangement began before Nolan was born. Davis helped Sparks obtain medical attention after discovering she had gone through most of her pregnancy without prenatal care. Nolan’s arrival changed Davis’ life in a way she never expected.

“I thought he needed me, but I really needed him,” she said. “I love my kids to death, but I also love Nolan, and I don’t love him any different. He’s my own. He’s my son. He’s my life. He’s my world.”

Meanwhile, Sparks has maintained a relationship with Nolan and grown closer to Davis. The experience has also strengthened connections within Sparks’ own family. “She’s more or less like my big sister,” Sparks said.

Davis now documents their experiences on TikTok through “Love Makes a Family,” emphasizing that family relationships extend beyond shared DNA.

Nolan is also participating in the Baby of the Year competition, which offers a $25,000 grand prize. Supporters can vote here.

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