NewsBits: Nia Long Reveals Memoir, Jaafar Jackson Eyes ‘Michael’ Sequel, Sacha Baron Cohen Faces Limited Release

Long opens up about healing, Jackson discusses his uncle's controversies, and Cohen's comedy gets a three-day theatrical run.

Nia Long The Sound of Purpose

*Today’s NewsBits features Nia Long preparing to tell her life story, Jaafar Jackson discussing a possible sequel to “Michael,” and Sacha Baron Cohen facing a dramatically shortened theatrical release for his latest comedy.

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Nia Long Reveals Memoir About Hollywood and Healing

Nia Long is ready to tell her story on her own terms.

The 55-year-old actress has unveiled the cover of her debut memoir, “The Sound of Purpose,” arriving May 25, 2027, through Gallery Books and 13A.

“The Sound of Purpose is an intimate unpacking of my life, a healing journey inward, comforted by the signs and sounds that led me to self-love and safety,” Long told People.

Today is a very special day for me! Pre-order a copy of my memoir The Sound of Purpose now!! Thank you for your support @simonschuster @GalleryBooks https://t.co/Mzqu05uwiH https://t.co/1zs75rgsGI — Nia Long (@NiaLong) October 21, 2026

Known for “Boyz n the Hood,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Michael,” Long explores her upbringing in Brooklyn and Iowa, where she was one of only four Black students at her school.

She reflects on growing up around artists, experiencing love and abandonment, and witnessing the obstacles Black creatives faced.

The memoir also examines racism, sexism and colorism in Hollywood, alongside memories of working with Regina King, Will Smith, Whoopi Goldberg and Colman Domingo.

“I look forward to sharing my story as a source of inspiration,” Long said.

The book is available for preorder.

Jaafar Jackson via Critics Choice Association

Jaafar Jackson Wants ‘Michael’ Sequel to Explore Controversies

Jaafar Jackson hopes a potential sequel to “Michael” will address the controversies surrounding his late uncle, Michael Jackson.

The 30-year-old actor, who portrayed the King of Pop in the blockbuster biopic, told Variety that no follow-up has been confirmed.

“Part two, I can’t say, because I don’t know. It’s not up to me,” Jaafar explained.

In an earlier GQ Middle East interview, he suggested a second film could present Michael’s perspective on allegations of child sexual abuse, which the singer and his family consistently denied.

Jaafar believes his uncle’s voice has often been missing from discussions about those accusations.

He also encouraged audiences to explore Michael’s music, lyrics, charitable work and public statements to understand the entertainer.

Released April 24, “Michael” focused on the singer’s early career, largely avoiding controversies that emerged later.

According to the report, the movie surpassed $1 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing biopic ever.

Jaafar says he’s “more than ready” to reprise the role if a sequel moves forward.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Ali G’ Movie Gets Three-Day Release

Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest comedy, “Ali G: Who Iz I?,” reportedly has just one weekend to make its theatrical impression.

According to World of Reel, Amazon MGM Studios reduced the film’s release to Friday through Sunday, with most participating theaters offering only one daily screening.

Earlier reports suggested a rollout exceeding 1,000 screens. Instead, the movie reportedly has no Los Angeles screenings and only a handful in Manhattan.

The project marks Cohen’s feature directorial debut and has attracted controversy, particularly in the United Kingdom. No connection between that backlash and the reduced release has been confirmed.

Cohen has nevertheless promoted the movie on “60 Minutes,” Howard Stern’s show and Jimmy Fallon’s late-night program. He told “60 Minutes” that he spent $3 million of his own money filming a single eight-hour scene. Showbiz411 also reports that the movie has 54 producer credits, including 13 executive producers.

NewsBits

From Nia Long’s personal revelations to Jaafar Jackson’s hopes for another biopic and Sacha Baron Cohen’s unconventional release, today’s NewsBits captures three very different Hollywood stories.

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