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Trailers/Promos

Idris Elba Directs and Stars in Deep-Sea Survival Thriller ‘Above the Below’ | WATCH TRAILER

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ABOVE THE BELOW, Co-Directed by and Starring Idris Elba

*Idris Elba is pulling double duty on “Above the Below,” a survival thriller he co-directs and stars in. The newly released trailer offers a first look at the film ahead of its December release.

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The story follows three astronauts who live through a disaster in space, only to face a new threat when they return. Their unplanned landing sends them deep underwater, cut off from mission control as their air supply dwindles. With no rescue in sight, the crew must make brutal choices as danger closes in.

ABOVE THE BELOW, Co-Directed by and Starring Idris Elba

Elba stars alongside Caitlin FitzGerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. He shares directing duties with Martin Owen, who also created the project.

Elizabeth Morris, Matthew Mitchell, and Vicki Sargent wrote the script, and Gina Carter and Matt Williams produced it.

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The film arrives in the U.S. on Dec. 4. Watch the official trailer below.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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