Jalen Rose Blames Fans for Making Skip Bayless Rich and Famous

The former NBA star questions Bayless' basketball credentials and criticizes the audiences that helped make him a major sports-media personality.

Jalen Rose/Getty Images

*Jalen Rose is aiming at Skip Bayless again, but this time, the former NBA player is also blaming sports fans for helping make the outspoken commentator rich and famous.

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Rose questioned why audiences continue rewarding personalities whose basketball credentials he considers unimpressive. His criticism also extended to people who associate with Bayless to attract attention online.

Rose wrote on X: “Y’all got Skip Bayless famous, paid & kiss up to him for clicks. (who can’t play nor has any special talents). I feel like NAS (for podcasts)when he said Hip Hop is dead,”

The reference to Nas’ 2006 album “Hip Hop Is Dead” suggests Rose sees a troubling direction in sports podcasting. His complaint centers on the attention given to controversial commentators rather than their experience playing basketball.

Skip Bayless – Getty Images

Rose and Bayless have clashed publicly before. As EURweb previously reported, Rose criticized Bayless’ high school basketball career during an ESPN “First Take” appearance. Rose highlighted Bayless’ reported 1.4-point scoring average and mocked him with the nickname “Water Pistol Pete.”

The exchange later became part of a larger controversy involving their ESPN careers. In 2023, former ESPN host Jay Crawford claimed Rose was booted off “First Take” following the confrontation. That account added another chapter to the longstanding tension between the two personalities.

Bayless built his national profile through provocative sports commentary, including his work on ESPN’s “First Take” and Fox Sports’ “Undisputed.”

Rose’s latest criticism raises a familiar question about sports media: Do audiences value firsthand playing experience, or do strong opinions and controversy matter more?

Rose clearly believes fans have helped elevate Bayless beyond what his basketball background warrants.

Yall got Skip Bayless famous, paid & kiss up to him for clicks.(who can’t play nor has any special talents). I feel like NAS (for podcasts)when he said Hip Hop is dead. — Dr. Jalen Anthony Rose (@JalenRose) October 16, 2026

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