Here’s Why This $70 Tiny E-Reader is Getting People to Put Down Their Phones | WATCH

The Xteink X3 does almost nothing your smartphone can do — and that may be exactly why readers are embracing it.

*The Xteink X3 is a $69 pocket-sized e-reader attracting attention for an almost rebellious proposition: instead of giving people another reason to stare at their phones, it gives them something else to reach for when the scrolling starts.

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At just 3.7 inches, the E Ink reader is smaller than a conventional Kindle and weighs only 58 grams. It can magnetically attach to the back of a compatible smartphone, creating an unusual setup in which the device meant to lure you away from your phone can literally ride around on it.

That’s the contradiction turning this inexpensive gadget into one of the more interesting consumer-tech stories of the year.

A Tiny Screen Built to Fight a Giant Habit

The X3 isn’t trying to compete with an iPhone feature for feature. In fact, its limitations are practically the point.

There’s no touchscreen. No front light. No Instagram, TikTok, email notifications or app store waiting to hijack your attention. Instead, there is a 259-PPI E Ink display and physical buttons for turning pages. The reader includes 16GB of storage through a microSD card and supports expansion up to 256GB, according to Xteink.

The company currently lists the X3 for $69, down from $79, although its website showed the device as sold out when checked.

That stripped-down approach is finding an audience among people who recognize an increasingly familiar problem: They want to read, but the device that’s always within reach is also home to an endless buffet of distractions.

Can a $70 Gadget Really Stop Doomscrolling?

That’s where the X3 becomes more than another miniature gadget.

TechCrunch writer Amanda Silberling tested the reader specifically to see whether having books physically attached to her phone could help interrupt her social-media habits. After two weeks, she reported that the X3 did help her read more, particularly during those little stretches of dead time when people instinctively open Instagram or another social app.

It didn’t magically eliminate doomscrolling — and Silberling makes that distinction clear. The owner still has to choose the book over the feed.

But that’s what makes the concept intriguing. Instead of relying solely on willpower to avoid the smartphone, the X3 puts a dedicated alternative in the same place.

Waiting for coffee? Read a few pages. Standing in line? Read. Sitting on a bus? Flip the phone over and grab the e-reader.

It’s technology attempting to beat a digital habit through convenience rather than another notification reminding you to use technology less.

The Simplicity Comes With Real Trade-Offs

The $69 price doesn’t buy a miniature Kindle Paperwhite.

Most notably, the X3 has no front light, meaning you’ll need an external light to read in darkness. It also lacks a touchscreen and uses a proprietary magnetic pogo-pin charging connection rather than USB-C.

Its reading ecosystem is also far less polished than Amazon’s. TechCrunch found the stock firmware clunky and noted that Kindle purchases and DRM-protected library books aren’t simply transferable to the device. Users comfortable loading their own EPUB files will have an easier time than people expecting an Amazon-style bookstore experience.

Those compromises matter. Someone who primarily reads in bed, depends heavily on Kindle purchases or wants a seamless setup may be better served by a traditional e-reader.

But conventional polish may also miss what makes the X3 appealing.

The tiny Xteink X3 puts books within reach – via eurAI

Sometimes Less Technology Is Better Technology

For years, Silicon Valley has conditioned consumers to expect every new device to do more: more apps, more AI, more connectivity, more notifications and more ways to keep us staring at a screen.

The Xteink X3 goes in the opposite direction.

It offers books on a tiny paper-like display, buttons to turn the pages and very little else.

And that’s the bigger story behind the enthusiasm surrounding this peculiar little reader. The X3 isn’t really competing against Kindle. In many moments, its biggest competitor is the social-media app sitting on the other side of the phone.

For $69, some readers may discover that the most useful new technology isn’t the device capable of doing everything.

It’s the one that finally gives them permission to do one thing at a time.

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