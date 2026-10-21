Dwayne Johnson Trades The Rock for the Chicken Man in Wild New Role | See First LOOK Pics/Video

The Hollywood superstar undergoes another dramatic transformation for Benny Safdie's "Lizard Music," embracing a slimmer physique, aging makeup and an eccentric new character.

Dwayne Johnson on the set of ‘Lizard Music’ – screenshot

*Dwayne Johnson spent decades building The Rock. Now he’s becoming the Chicken Man. The 54-year-old Hollywood superstar is undergoing another dramatic transformation for “Lizard Music,” an upcoming fantasy adventure directed by Benny Safdie.

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Newly surfaced photographs from the New York City set show Johnson sporting gray hair, a scruffy beard, aging makeup and a noticeably slimmer frame.

Forget the bulging muscles and action-hero swagger. This version of Johnson looks more like somebody’s eccentric grandfather than the man who once dominated professional wrestling.

And that’s apparently the point.

For Johnson, the role represents another opportunity to disappear into a character so completely that audiences might forget they’re watching one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars.

First look at Dwayne Johnson as the Chicken Man on the set of Benny Safdie’s new film ‘LIZARD MUSIC’ Follows a young boy who finds a secret late-night broadcast of lizards playing otherworldly music that opens a hidden door to the whimsical Chicken Man. https://t.co/7KWYP8AP7E — Cinema Wire 🎥🎞️ (@CinemaWireNews) October 20, 2026

Dwayne Johnson’s Chicken Man Transformation

According to World of Reel, Johnson is portraying the Chicken Man, a mysterious elderly character from Daniel Pinkwater’s 1976 children’s novel “Lizard Music.”

The actor previously described the appearance he and the filmmakers were pursuing with a memorable comparison: “Think Clint Eastwood at 75.”

Oscar-winning makeup artist Kazu Hiro, known for his elaborate Hollywood transformations, is responsible for Johnson’s aging appearance. But the makeover isn’t entirely the work of prosthetics.

Johnson has also slimmed down considerably for the role, continuing a physical transformation that began after his portrayal of mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr in “The Smashing Machine.”

From The Smashing Machine to Something Stranger

Johnson’s reunion with Safdie signals an increasingly adventurous direction for an actor whose career was built largely around blockbuster action movies.

For “The Smashing Machine,” Johnson gained approximately 30 pounds to portray Kerr, taking on a demanding dramatic role that contrasted with his familiar larger-than-life screen persona.

Now, instead of playing another muscular hero, he’s embracing a character whose appeal comes from mystery, eccentricity and an entirely different physical presence.

It’s a striking career pivot for one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

And the movie itself sounds unlike anything Johnson has previously attempted.

FIRST LOOK: Dwayne Johnson is a 70 year old man (aka the Chicken Man) in Benny Safdie’s LIZARD MUSIC. https://t.co/DaLecvzUgC https://t.co/10zw3Swrhg — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) October 20, 2026

What Is “Lizard Music” About?

Based on Pinkwater’s novel, “Lizard Music” follows a lonely young boy who discovers a mysterious late-night television broadcast featuring lizards performing strange music.

His curiosity leads him to the Chicken Man, an unusual figure who introduces him to an extraordinary mystery involving visitors from outer space.

The film combines live-action filmmaking with computer-generated imagery, giving Safdie an opportunity to explore fantasy territory far removed from his earlier work.

Regina Hall and Colman Domingo are also among the performers attached to the project.

A Different Kind of Rock

For Johnson, “Lizard Music” represents another opportunity to challenge expectations about what audiences want from him.

Rather than relying on the familiar combination of muscle, charisma and spectacular action sequences, he’s increasingly pursuing roles that require audiences to see him differently.

Whether the Chicken Man becomes another defining character remains to be seen. But the early images suggest Johnson isn’t particularly interested in playing it safe.

“Lizard Music” is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Christmas Day 2027.

And if the transformation is any indication, moviegoers should prepare to meet a version of The Rock they’ve never encountered before.

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