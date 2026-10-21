Jamie Foxx Thought He Was Being Cloned During Stroke Recovery

The comedian says he hallucinated a white version of himself walking into his rehab room.

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx at the premiere of “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Picture: Paul Smith/Featureflash/Depositphotos

*Jamie Foxx says he briefly believed someone was trying to clone him while he recovered from a brain bleed and stroke in 2023.

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During an interview with Big Boy, the comedian recalled how rumors about his supposed replacement began to make sense to him, WTLC reports. Foxx, 58, is promoting “Take Care of Yourself,” his new stand-up special on Hulu. It follows 2024’s “What Had Happened Was…,” in which he discussed his medical emergency and rumors claiming Diddy tried to kill him.

During his recovery, Foxx’s family and doctors restricted his contact with the outside world for six months. Curious about what people were saying, he secretly checked his phone.

“When it came to me trying to figure out what really happened to me, I snuck my phone to see what people were saying. And when I read the clone thing, that made sense to me. I said, ‘Oh, I ain’t had no stroke. They trying to clone me in here,'” he said.

THEY CLONED TYRONE (L-R) TEYONAH PARRIS as YO-YO, JAMIE FOXX (PRODUCER) as SLICK CHARLES, JOHN BOYEGA as FONTAINE. CR. PARRISH LEWIS/NETFLIX

Online speculation had connected the theory to his movie “They Cloned Tyrone.” While recovering and taking medication, Foxx found the idea believable. “The clone thing was crazy,” he admitted.

He was further confused when he thought he saw another version of himself enter his room. “Then I saw me walk in. I thought I saw me walk into my room. I see me, but I’m white,” he said.

Foxx even imagined a reason for the supposed cloning. He believed someone wanted to create a white version of him to attract larger international audiences. He also became suspicious of his sister, convinced she “looked Puerto Rican.”

Eventually, a psychiatrist checked on Foxx and asked whether he was doing “alright.” Foxx responded with a joke. “Am I alright or am I all white?” he replied.

After reviewing Foxx’s medications, the psychiatrist suggested an adjustment. “I think we’re going to lower your dosage,” Foxx recalled the doctor saying.

Looking back, Foxx had a simple explanation for why the clone theory seemed believable at the time. “I’m high as hell,” he said.

Watch Jamie Foxx’s conversation with Big Boy below.

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