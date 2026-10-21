Swamp Soup Recipe: Easy Green Soup in 25 Minutes

Don't let the name scare you. This vibrant green soup combines spinach, chicken, white beans and brown rice for a quick, filling meal.

*Swamp soup might sound like something from a Halloween menu, but there’s nothing spooky about this nutritious, comforting dish. Its unusual name comes from the rich green color created by blending fresh spinach and parsley into a smooth, flavorful broth.

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Amanda Holstein developed the recipe for EatingWell. It takes just 25 minutes to prepare. White beans, shredded chicken, and brown rice turn the vegetable base into a hearty meal, while fried garlic adds a crunchy finish.

It’s also a convenient choice for meal preparation. The soup makes four servings, stores well, and can easily be adapted for vegetarians.

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Swamp Soup Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 medium white onion, chopped

1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

3 medium garlic cloves, minced

4 cups unsalted chicken broth

4 cups baby spinach

½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus extra for garnish

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper, plus extra for garnish

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added white beans, rinsed

1 cup shredded cooked chicken breast

1 cup cooked long-grain brown rice

1 tablespoon fried garlic or fried onions

How to Make Swamp Soup

Sauté the aromatics. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, ginger and minced garlic. Stir continuously for approximately 5 minutes, until the onion softens. Cook the greens. Pour in the chicken broth and bring it to a simmer. Add spinach, parsley, lemon juice, crushed red pepper, salt and black pepper. Stir occasionally for about 5 minutes, until the greens become tender. Blend until smooth. Use an immersion blender directly in the saucepan to puree the mixture for approximately 2 minutes. Alternatively, blend in batches using a countertop blender. Remove the center lid insert to release steam and cover the opening with a clean towel. Handle hot liquids carefully. Add the hearty ingredients. Stir in the white beans, shredded chicken and cooked brown rice. Continue cooking over medium heat for approximately 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until everything is hot and the soup thickens slightly. Serve and garnish. Divide among four bowls. Drizzle with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and distribute the fried garlic or onions over the servings. Add extra parsley and crushed red pepper if desired.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can swamp soup be made vegetarian?

Yes. EatingWell recommends replacing chicken broth with vegetable broth and leaving out the chicken. Add more white beans or chickpeas for additional plant-based protein.

Can I substitute other greens for spinach?

Baby kale, Swiss chard and arugula are suitable alternatives. However, they may change the soup’s flavor and color. Cook tougher greens for an additional minute or two before blending.

Can I use rotisserie chicken?

Yes. Remove the skin and shred the meat before adding it. Rotisserie chicken may contain more sodium, so adjust the seasoning accordingly.

How long does swamp soup last in the refrigerator?

Store the soup without toppings in an airtight container for up to four days. Reheat before serving and add the crispy toppings afterward.

Can swamp soup be frozen?

Yes. Cool it completely and transfer it to a freezer-safe container, leaving approximately 1 inch of space at the top. Freeze for up to three months. Add toppings after reheating.

What should I serve with swamp soup?

EatingWell suggests crusty whole-wheat bread or a light green salad with vinaigrette.

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