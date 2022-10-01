‘Black Panther Wakanda Forever’ Has a Loooong Runtime – Making it the Second Longest MCU Movie

*The highly anticipated sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is coming soon. Although it has yet to see daylight, it has already begun to make news, thanks to the reports that it will be a long movie.

The Marvel movie clocks in at 2 hours 41 minutes, according to a new listing at Cineplex. That feat will make it the longest Phase 4 movie as well as the longest non-Avengers film in the whole MCU.

Currently, “Eternals” holds the record at 2 hours 36 minutes. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” beats it by five minutes.

But it is understandable why the movie should have such a long runtime. It partly has to do with the fact that the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and hence his absence in the sequel needs to be cleared up right at the beginning of the film. The story has to find a way to go around this, and the way taken has to meander for quite a time to make sense.

Indeed, Director Ryan Coogler has disclosed that “Wakanda Forever” will have to tackle the passing of the original Black Panther. There will be the theme of moving on in the face of impossible odds to also help deal with that.

“The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?’” Kevin Feige, the Marvel boss, revealed. “And how could the legacy of Chadwick – and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas – continue? That’s what it was all about.”

Again, a look at the movie’s teaser trailer reveals there are many reasons it deserves a long runtime.

“It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” said Kevin Feige. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan [Coogler] poured that into the story.”

Obviously, all these issues and big questions cannot be compressed into a limited time run. Another factor is that “Wakanda Forever” will have more than one lead character. The film will focus on a larger cast, including Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku), and Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will debut on November 11, 2022.