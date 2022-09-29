*Jennifer Lopez is set to play a bride again, this time for the Prime Video comedy “Shotgun Wedding” with Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz.

Directed by Jason Moore (“Pitch Perfect,” “Sisters”), “Shotgun Wedding” follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first, per press release.

The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, and Selena Tan.

Check out a few FIRST LOOK images from the movie below.

“Packed with action, comedy, and a dash of romance, ‘Shotgun Wedding’ is one of those rare films with something for everyone,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “With a cast led by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the film is bursting with star power and fantastic performances. We are thrilled to work with the entire filmmaking team to bring this hilarious, multifaceted film to Prime Video audiences around the world.”

“Shotgun Wedding” is written by Mark Hammer (“Two Night Stand”) and produced by Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Per press release, the film will stream on Prime Video in 86 countries and territories worldwide in partnership with Lionsgate.

“Shotgun Wedding” will debut on Prime Video on January 27, 2023.