Thursday, September 29, 2022
HomeMultimediaPhotos
News

Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Star in ‘Shotgun Wedding’ | First-Look Pics!

By Ny MaGee
0

Jennifer Lopez new film
Jennifer Lopez in “Shotgun Wedding”

*Jennifer Lopez is set to play a bride again, this time for the Prime Video comedy “Shotgun Wedding” with Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz.

Directed by Jason Moore (“Pitch Perfect,” “Sisters”), “Shotgun Wedding” follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first, per press release.

The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, and Selena Tan.

Check out a few FIRST LOOK images from the movie below.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Weds Ben Affleck at the Famed Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez new film

“Packed with action, comedy, and a dash of romance, ‘Shotgun Wedding’ is one of those rare films with something for everyone,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “With a cast led by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the film is bursting with star power and fantastic performances. We are thrilled to work with the entire filmmaking team to bring this hilarious, multifaceted film to Prime Video audiences around the world.”

“Shotgun Wedding” is written by Mark Hammer (“Two Night Stand”) and produced by Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Per press release, the film will stream on Prime Video in 86 countries and territories worldwide in partnership with Lionsgate.

“Shotgun Wedding” will debut on Prime Video on January 27, 2023.

Jennifer Lopez new film Jennifer Lopez new film Jennifer Lopez new film

Previous articleSix People Shot Near an Oakland, California School Campus | VIDEO
Next articleB. Simone Addresses Reports That She Was Removed From Wild N’ Out on ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO