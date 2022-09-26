Monday, September 26, 2022
Octavia Spencer’s Movie Musical ‘Spirited’ Gets AppleTV+ Release Date

SPIRITED
SPIRITED – Octavia Spencer

*AppleTV+ has announced the release date of their new holiday film, “Spirited” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani and more!

The musical comedy will premiere in theaters on November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022. Per press release, “Spirited” is a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story “A Christmas Carol.”

This tale of a scrooge who is visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve, will reportedly be funnier than the original with huge musical numbers. Per Deadline, the soundtrack features new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen).

The film is directed by Sean Anders (Horrible Bosses 2, Instant Family) and also features  Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, Jen Tullock. Take a look below at Ryan Reynolds’ iPhoto album of behind-the-scenes images from the film.

OTHER NEWS: R&B Icon Tony Terry Unpacks Journey in Music Industry for ‘Unsung’ | EUR Exclusive

Meanwhile, Spencer also stars in the Apple TV+ true crime anthology series “Truth Be Told.” The NAACP Image Award-winning drama is from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Spencer also serves as an executive producer on the show.

The 10-episode second season, which is now streaming on the platform, provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts.

via press release:

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 276 wins and 1,153 award nominations and counting.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

When “Spirited” debuts on Apple TV+ in November, watch it HERE

