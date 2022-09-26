Octavia Spencer’s Movie Musical ‘Spirited’ Gets AppleTV+ Release Date

*AppleTV+ has announced the release date of their new holiday film, “Spirited” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani and more!

The musical comedy will premiere in theaters on November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022. Per press release, “Spirited” is a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story “A Christmas Carol.”

This tale of a scrooge who is visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve, will reportedly be funnier than the original with huge musical numbers. Per Deadline, the soundtrack features new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen).

The film is directed by Sean Anders (Horrible Bosses 2, Instant Family) and also features Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, Jen Tullock. Take a look below at Ryan Reynolds’ iPhoto album of behind-the-scenes images from the film.

Meanwhile, Spencer also stars in the Apple TV+ true crime anthology series “Truth Be Told.” The NAACP Image Award-winning drama is from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Spencer also serves as an executive producer on the show.

The 10-episode second season, which is now streaming on the platform, provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts.

When “Spirited” debuts on Apple TV+ in November, watch it HERE