James Earl Jones Retires as Voice of Darth Vader, AI to Takeover

By Ny MaGee
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones / Getty

*James Earl Jones is reportedly retiring from voicing Darth Vader after nearly 40 years for the “Star Wars” franchise.

The 91-year-old actor has signed over the rights to his voice to filmmakers using new AI technology to keep the iconic villain alive for future films. 

“He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character,” Matthew Wood of Lucasfilm told Vanity Fair. “So how do we move forward?”

Jones made his debut as Darth Vader in the 1977 film and recently worked on Vader’s lines for the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series on Disney+. The actual voice in the show was generated by an AI firm called Respeecher in Ukraine, per AV Club.

Actor James Earl Jones
Getty

We reported previously that Jones was allegedly paid $7,000 to voice Darth Vader in the first “Star Wars” film. He explained in a recently resurfaced clip from the American Film Institute that director George Lucas cast him to voice Darth Vader, a character actually played by the late David Prowse.

“George wanted, pardon the expression, a dark voice,” Jones said in the clip. “So he hires a guy born in Mississippi, raised in Michigan, who stutters. And that’s the voice. That’s me.”

Jones also admitted that he was quite excited about his $7000 paycheck.

“I lucked out, from all these so-called handicaps, for a job that paid $7,000! I thought that was good money,” Jones told AFI. “And I got to be a voice on a movie!”

Jones claims he and Lucas disagreed on how Darth Vader should sound in the film’s sequel, “The Empire Strikes Back.”

“He said, ‘We don’t know what we did right, so let’s just try what we did … What we’re finding out is you need to keep his voice on a very narrow band of inflection because he ain’t human, really,’” Jones recalled of Lucas.

Watch the clip below of him talking about being cast as the voice of Darth Vader.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

