Kanye West Admits He Doesn’t Read Books, Levar Burton Responds

*Actor LeVar Burton, a staunch literacy advocate, has reacted to Kanye West’s revelation that he doesn’t read books.

“When you said ‘I hadn’t read this book,’ I actually haven’t read any book,” Ye said on the Alo Yoga podcast Alo Mind Full, TheWrap reports. “Reading is like eating brussel sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.”

Burton, best known for “Reading Rainbow,” “Roots,” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” shared his thoughts on Twitter about Kanye’s remarks. The actor retweeted a HuffPost tweet that noted West, who heads a new school in California, is “repulsed by literature, comparing books to a vegetable often despised by children.”

“Hmmm…I’m going have to take Mr. West at his word. I hope however, that he shares a different message with the children enrolled in the school he’s founded named after his mother, who was an professor of English,” Burton Tweeted. “I’m fairly certain she read a book or two.”

The rapper recently launched his Christian prep school Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California. The school aims to “provide the youth with the passion, purpose and spiritual foundations they need to thrive in tomorrow’s world,” according to its website.

A Who We Are section on the school’s official site states, “Using an ethic of integrity and care, Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving.”

West’s comments about books came after Alo noted a poignant message from a tome he read numerous times. Elsewhere in the interview, Ye said he’s playing a “dictionary game” to help simplify his language so he can reach “Yoda level.”

“OK, let me make this point clear. I hate the word point. Let me make this idea clear. Let’s make this idea clear. Remove the word, ‘me,’” West said. “That’s a style of language that I’ve been practicing and learning where we’re just taking out all those years and years of classism.”

