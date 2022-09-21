Wednesday, September 21, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kanye West Admits He Doesn’t Read Books, Levar Burton Responds

By Ny MaGee
0

Burton responds to Ye
LeVar Buton and Kanye West via Twitter

*Actor LeVar Burton, a staunch literacy advocate, has reacted to Kanye West’s revelation that he doesn’t read books.

“When you said ‘I hadn’t read this book,’ I actually haven’t read any book,” Ye said on the Alo Yoga podcast Alo Mind Full, TheWrap reports. “Reading is like eating brussel sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.” 

Burton, best known for “Reading Rainbow,” “Roots,” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” shared his thoughts on Twitter about Kanye’s remarks. The actor retweeted a HuffPost tweet that noted West, who heads a new school in California, is “repulsed by literature, comparing books to a vegetable often despised by children.”

“Hmmm…I’m going have to take Mr. West at his word. I hope however, that he shares a different message with the children enrolled in the school he’s founded named after his mother, who was an professor of English,” Burton Tweeted.  “I’m fairly certain she read a book or two.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Says He’s Terminating His Partnership with GAP | WATCH

The rapper recently launched his Christian prep school Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California. The school aims to “provide the youth with the passion, purpose and spiritual foundations they need to thrive in tomorrow’s world,” according to its website.

A Who We Are section on the school’s official site states, “Using an ethic of integrity and care, Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving.”

West’s comments about books came after Alo noted a poignant message from a tome he read numerous times. Elsewhere in the interview, Ye said he’s playing a “dictionary game” to help simplify his language so he can reach “Yoda level.”

“OK, let me make this point clear. I hate the word point. Let me make this idea clear. Let’s make this idea clear. Remove the word, ‘me,’” West said. “That’s a style of language that I’ve been practicing and learning where we’re just taking out all those years and years of classism.”

Watch the Twitter clip below:

Previous articleNew York AG Letitia James Files Civil Fraud Lawsuit Against Donald Trump, His Business, His Children | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO