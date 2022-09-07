*“Music is my whole life, this is what I want to do,” said Blackground Records 2.0 artist Autumn Marini when I mentioned she looked like she was having fun in the music video for her new single “Don’t Stop,” featuring rapper Kodak Black. “Yes, I was having fun!”

“Don’t Stop” is the newest single for Autumn on the Blackground Records 2.0/Empire imprint. Previous singles include “Drive” (2021), “No Forever” (2021) and “Come Over” (2020).

Marini is the first female artist off the Blackground Records 2.0 label (Aaliyah, Toni Braxton). Autumn hooks up with living legend Jazze Pha (Ciara, Nelly, 2Pac, Ludacris), who produced the “Don’t Stop” single.

“I’m diffidently familiar with his past work (Jazze Pha) being that I’m from Atlanta,” said Autumn when I asked. “My mom knows a lot of people in the industry….and introduced me to music that influenced and shaped me. My mother introduced me to Aaliyah, Jill Scott, Erica Badu and my grandparents introduced me to Diana Ross and the Supremes…the Temptations – I really like the Temptations…they shaped me.”

Autumn’s vocals, energy and performance style reminds me of Grammy-winning Ciara and I see nothing but the best in her future with Blackground Records 2.0 behind her.

“I want to get my music out there, be recognized and receive a Grammy one day. Eventually I want to be the biggest artist of all time. I know it comes with working hard,” Autumn Martini told me at the end of our interview. www.BlackgroundRecords.net

