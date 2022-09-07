Wednesday, September 7, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Rising Star Autumn Marini Releases ‘Don’t Stop’ Single f/Kodak Black | WATCH

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
0

Autumn Marini
Autumn Marini releases new single ‘Don’t Stop’ on Blackground Records 2.0.

*“Music is my whole life, this is what I want to do,” said Blackground Records 2.0 artist Autumn Marini when I mentioned she looked like she was having fun in the music video for her new single “Don’t Stop,” featuring rapper Kodak Black. “Yes, I was having fun!”

“Don’t Stop” is the newest single for Autumn on the Blackground Records 2.0/Empire imprint. Previous singles include “Drive” (2021), “No Forever” (2021) and “Come Over” (2020).

Marini is the first female artist off the Blackground Records 2.0 label (Aaliyah, Toni Braxton). Autumn hooks up with living legend Jazze Pha (Ciara, Nelly, 2Pac, Ludacris), who produced the “Don’t Stop” single.

“I’m diffidently familiar with his past work (Jazze Pha) being that I’m from Atlanta,” said Autumn when I asked. “My mom knows a lot of people in the industry….and introduced me to music that influenced and shaped me. My mother introduced me to Aaliyah, Jill Scott, Erica Badu and my grandparents introduced me to Diana Ross and the Supremes…the Temptations – I really like the Temptations…they shaped me.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Victor Orlando (Percussionist to the Stars) Releases R&B Gospel Single ‘Be Ready’ f/Tony Grant | LISTEN

Autumn’s vocals, energy and performance style reminds me of Grammy-winning Ciara and I see nothing but the best in her future with Blackground Records 2.0 behind her.

“I want to get my music out there, be recognized and receive a Grammy one day. Eventually I want to be the biggest artist of all time. I know it comes with working hard,” Autumn Martini told me at the end of our interview. www.BlackgroundRecords.net

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Timeswww.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,500 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

