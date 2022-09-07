Faison Love Slams Aries Spears for Criticizing Lizzo’s Weight | Video

*Faison Love has reacted to Aries Spears disparaging Lizzo in a recent interview in which he mocked the singer’s weight.

“I can’t get past the fact she looks like the sh-t emoji. She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off, like c’mon man,” Spears said recently during an interview with The Art of Dialogue, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411.

“I ain’t the most in shape n—a in the world, but when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking, I think I’m at least handsome — you get p—y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble,” the MADtv alum continued.

“You know what kills me about women? The hypocrisy and the contradiction,” he added. “’Yes, queen.’ ‘Slay, queen.’ Yeah girl, you’re confident. F–k diabetes. F–k heart problems. F–k heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and about sisterhood… but if you really loved your sister, you’d go ‘Black girl, we love you and your confidence, but this ain’t it.’”

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Accused of Molesting Children for ‘Funny or Die’ Sketch

Comedian Aries Spears responds to the backlash he is receiving after mocking Lizzo’s weight and looks pic.twitter.com/nRjm3qZ6aa — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 27, 2022

His remarks prompted fellow comedian Faison Love to call Spears “cocky” and “untalented”.

“I mean, Lizzo is a phenomenon and she’s really talented, and he’s not so talented. He’s got one gear. He’s a, ‘Yo, son.’ But if you know the story of Aries Spears; he’s the guy we saw on a Def Jam as a kid. He was 13, 14 years old. They flew him out to Hollywood, thinking he was going to be the next Eddie Murphy and ‘wamp, wamp.’ He was so angry,” said Love in a discussion with The Art of Dialogue.

Love said he nearly laid hands on Spears at the Comedy Store in Hollywood.

“I was going to slap the sh-t out of him one time. Like this dumb muthaf-cka. At the Comedy Store, so many muthaf-ckas was gonna whoop his ass because he was this cocky kid. He would get deals — him and Dave Chappelle would get all these deals — South of Sunset was one of the shows, and they would go nowhere like ‘wamp, wamp.'”

Love continued, “He was so cocky ’cause they had built his head up. He walked like Eddie Murphy. He had the little hat on, the Golden Child hat… So, that’s his pinnacle. Here comes Lizzo, takes the world by storm. Bam! She plays the flute, which is amazing because the last person I know made the flute fly was Brick. A lot of people don’t even know who Brick is…”

He added, “He don’t know style. He don’t know flyness. Lizzo’s fly. He don’t know… He’s corny himself. You have to know his story. Cornball with a soapbox.”

Hear more from Love about his issue with Spears in the clip below.

Meanwhile, Spears is currently at the center of a lawsuit accusing him and Tiffany Haddish of sexually grooming and abusing two children.