Tuesday, September 6, 2022
HomeNews
News

50 Cent and The Game Spar on Social Media After Emmy Win

By Ny MaGee
0

The Game and 50 Cent feud
The Game and 50 Cent / Credit: Twitter Getty

*50 Cent and The Game engaged in a war of wars on social media over the weekend after Fif won an award at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys.

The rapper took home an award for Pepsi’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, winning Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Production Design For A Variety. After winning his first Emmy, Fif took took aim at The Game in a post on Instagram.

“I just won my Emmy award [clapping emojis] for the super bowl half time show. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote before posting and deleting a pic of The Game with the caption, “No caption needed.”

The Compton-born rapper wasted no time in responding, Complex reports. He posted a throwback photo of the pair along with the same caption and the following hashtags: “#SpicyAssN***a #whatYoEyeBrowDoin? #yoTieBlowingInTheWindLol.”

READ MORE: 50 Cent Replaced T.I. with Method Man on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ After Fallout

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HipHop-N-More (@hiphopnmore)

50 Cent clapped back by mocking the sales of The Game’s latest “Drillmatic” album.

“Oh no, i’m sorry you don’t get one,” Fif wrote. “Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to i’m here for you. LOL.”

The long-running feud between the artists was reignited recently when 50 Cent called out the Game for claiming he wrote “What Up Gangsta,” a track that appears Fif’s 2003 debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’. “

“[The Game] said he wrote ‘What Up Gangsta.’ I’m like, ‘C’mon on, bro. You wasn’t even around when we did that,” 50 said on the Breakfast Club. “That was before you even came into the picture,’” Fif said. “… We didn’t even know who he was until after. There’s a point when you [reach] desperation and you’ll say anything.”

Watch the clip via the Instagram video above.

Previous articleLetitia Hanke: Black Woman Entrepreneur Continues to ‘Raise the Roof’ in White Male-dominated Industry
Next articleShereé Whitfield Finally Debuts She by Sheree, Fans Compare It to Shein
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO