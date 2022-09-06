50 Cent and The Game Spar on Social Media After Emmy Win

*50 Cent and The Game engaged in a war of wars on social media over the weekend after Fif won an award at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys.

The rapper took home an award for Pepsi’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, winning Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Production Design For A Variety. After winning his first Emmy, Fif took took aim at The Game in a post on Instagram.

“I just won my Emmy award [clapping emojis] for the super bowl half time show. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote before posting and deleting a pic of The Game with the caption, “No caption needed.”

The Compton-born rapper wasted no time in responding, Complex reports. He posted a throwback photo of the pair along with the same caption and the following hashtags: “#SpicyAssN***a #whatYoEyeBrowDoin? #yoTieBlowingInTheWindLol.”

50 Cent clapped back by mocking the sales of The Game’s latest “Drillmatic” album.

“Oh no, i’m sorry you don’t get one,” Fif wrote. “Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to i’m here for you. LOL.”

The long-running feud between the artists was reignited recently when 50 Cent called out the Game for claiming he wrote “What Up Gangsta,” a track that appears Fif’s 2003 debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’. “

“[The Game] said he wrote ‘What Up Gangsta.’ I’m like, ‘C’mon on, bro. You wasn’t even around when we did that,” 50 said on the Breakfast Club. “That was before you even came into the picture,’” Fif said. “… We didn’t even know who he was until after. There’s a point when you [reach] desperation and you’ll say anything.”

