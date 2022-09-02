Friday, September 2, 2022
Sha’Carri Richardson Returns to Track, Defeats Jamaican Olympic Champ Elaine Thompson-Herah

By Ny MaGee
*U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson defeated Jamaican Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah on Tuesday in the women’s 100-meters at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meet in Lucerne, Switzerland. 

According to Sports Max, Richardson, 21, ran for 11.29 seconds in cold, wet conditions. She came in one-hundredth of a second faster than Thompson-Herah’s time of 11.30. USA’s Celera Barnes placed third place clocking in at 11.40 seconds. The silver competition was part of the World Athletics Continental Tour, which is the tier below the Diamond League.

After the win, Sha’Carri’s fans showered her with love on social media. One user tweeted, “Sha’Carri Richardson got a whole lot of hate when she was going through her situation & when she loss those races , now let’s reverse that & show her the same amount of love for winning.”

Another message read, “Sha’Carri Richardson win should be talked about a lil more than it is… she won give her her due.”

Jackson hasn’t competed since the U.S. championships in June. At the time, she failed to qualify for the world championships.

The controversial athlete first made headlines at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials. She ultimately missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana resulting in her being suspended from competition for 30 days.

At the time, she appeared on The Today Show and admitted that part of the reason she used cannabis was to cope with the recent passing of her mother.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson said, The Root reported.  “I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do. I know what I’m allowed not to do. But I still made that decision. I’m not making an excuse.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

