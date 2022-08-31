Wednesday, August 31, 2022
HomeNews
News

Usher Explains Why He’s Not Down with Doing a ‘Verzuz’ Battle

By Ny MaGee
0

Usher performs during The 2022 Beloved Benefit, Credit Ivan Thomas
Usher performs during The 2022 Beloved Benefit – Credit Ivan Thomas

*Usher served up a stellar Tiny Desk performance over the summer and now the R&B crooner is revealing why you won’t catch him doing a ‘Verzuz’ battle.

Usher shared his thoughts on the matter during an appearance on the People Every Day podcast to discuss his Las Vegas residency, People reports.

“I think if you ever came to my show, you would understand that I don’t even think a Verzuz could handle all of the songs that I have to be honest,” Usher told host Janine Rubenstein. “It’s like, I could do it by myself. But I don’t wanna do that. That’s not the purpose of Verzuz, me versus me.”

He continued, “But I think it’s great. It’s great to celebrate music. But the appreciation of it starts with understanding what it is and how long has it taken to do this legacy. And if you choose to compare it, what are you comparing to? Are you comparing it to itself?”

READ MORE: Triller Responds to Timbaland & Swizz Beats’ Lawsuit Over Verzuz Deal: ‘They’ve Been Paid Over $50M in Cash’

Usher at Beloved Benefit - Credit Ivan Thomas
Usher at Beloved Benefit – Credit Ivan Thomas

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live in March 2020 amid the COVID pandemic. The virtual music series was created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and has streamed battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Couple, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow and Ja Rule and Fat Joe… to name a few. There are currently two seasons of Verzuz with 43 episodes total.

“I’m a different animal, man. I’m cut from a way different cloth man. And when you put those songs on, I’m telling you, I don’t think anybody in the world would want smoke with them songs,” said Usher of a potential faceoff with one of his male peers. 

He recently announced his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM added 25 new dates, slated to kick off on March 3, 2023 and run through July 15, 2023, per PEOPLE.

“Having an audience come to you is always great. I love the fact that I’ve been able to really celebrate all of the years of my music and see a very mixed, eclectic crowd of people. But I think more than anything, the fact that it fits my lifestyle,” he said.

Usher added, “I’ve been able to still focus on the things that I love, that are creative, that are kind of ancillary to what I do in music. Whether it’s in film or rather in production or working with other artists and still have family time, but yet still do what I love, which is performing.

Previous articleLeimert Park Jazz Festival Celebrates Jazz, Community and Culture | PHOTOS
Next articleOver 20 Gang Members Indicted in Atlanta for Targeting Celebrities | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO