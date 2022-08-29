Usher Reacts to Viral Meme from His Tiny Desk Performance | Video

*Usher is speaking out about his viral moment from his Tiny Desk concert over the summer.

The stellar performance received a meme makeover from Black Twitter and the singer took notice.

“I was blown away, I was shocked,” Usher said to Twitter Music of his viral success, per Hip Hop DX. “I think I was in Los Angeles somewhere and they were like, ‘Yo you know you going viral?’ I’m like, ‘It’s good right?”…then I looked on and I saw a few people do it. Then I saw more people doing what I had done and it just kept going and kept going and I was like wow this is amazing. This is something special.”

As reported by Complex, the meme-worthy moment from the performance came when Usher kicked off his hit single “Confessions Part II,” which features him saying “watch this.” The viral meme shows Usher using his open fingers to motion over his eyes as he whispers, “Watch this.” See the meme via the Twitter post below.

Me: You can’t use the Usher Tiny Desk for every meme scenario My RTs: pic.twitter.com/6uAgjtVY7r — Thisisnatols (@thisisnatols) July 2, 2022

“I don’t know where the inspiration sometimes comes from,” said Usher about the pose. “It could have been anything. It could have been Prince. Somebody had speculated that Prince had done something like this before. I don’t know, but I do know that I felt like that was the right thing to do in that moment that would just kinda like give people a good time. It just happened, I didn’t plan it. It just happened.”

Usher’s Tiny Desk concert prompted fellow crooner YK Osiris to dub the R&B crooner the “King of R&B.”

“I mean, you call me that, I’ll definitely carry it,” Usher responded to the compliment on Thursday (August 25) while a guest on Bevy Smith’s show Bevelations.

“I’m a tilt my crown knowing that I’m standing on the shoulders of all of the icons of our time. It is Michael [Jackson] that I stand on the shoulders of, it is James Brown that I stand on the shoulders of, it is Ronald Isley I stand on the shoulders of, it is Luther Vandross, it is Barry White, it is Teddy Pendergrass,” he added.

“It is all of these incredible artists like Marvin Gaye that will never be forgotten as long as there’s a breath in my body to breathe. It’s all of them. And as a result of that, yeah, you wanna give me that crown, you tell me who gon’ do it better,” Usher continued.

Watch his full Tiny Desk performance below.