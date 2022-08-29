Monday, August 29, 2022
HomeNews
News

Usher Reacts to Viral Meme from His Tiny Desk Performance | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Usher performs during The 2022 Beloved Benefit, Credit Ivan Thomas
Usher performs during The 2022 Beloved Benefit – Credit Ivan Thomas

*Usher is speaking out about his viral moment from his Tiny Desk concert over the summer. 

The stellar performance received a meme makeover from Black Twitter and the singer took notice. 

“I was blown away, I was shocked,” Usher said to Twitter Music of his viral success, per Hip Hop DX. “I think I was in Los Angeles somewhere and they were like, ‘Yo you know you going viral?’ I’m like, ‘It’s good right?”…then I looked on and I saw a few people do it. Then I saw more people doing what I had done and it just kept going and kept going and I was like wow this is amazing. This is something special.”

As reported by Complex, the meme-worthy moment from the performance came when Usher kicked off his hit single “Confessions Part II,” which features him saying “watch this.” The viral meme shows Usher using his open fingers to motion over his eyes as he whispers, “Watch this.” See the meme via the Twitter post below.

READ MORE: Usher Comes for Diddy: ‘R&B is Dead’ Debate is ‘Blasphemous’ | VIDEO

“I don’t know where the inspiration sometimes comes from,” said Usher about the pose. “It could have been anything. It could have been Prince. Somebody had speculated that Prince had done something like this before. I don’t know, but I do know that I felt like that was the right thing to do in that moment that would just kinda like give people a good time. It just happened, I didn’t plan it. It just happened.”

Usher’s Tiny Desk concert prompted fellow crooner YK Osiris to dub the R&B crooner the “King of R&B.”

“I mean, you call me that, I’ll definitely carry it,” Usher responded to the compliment on Thursday (August 25) while a guest on Bevy Smith’s show Bevelations.

“I’m a tilt my crown knowing that I’m standing on the shoulders of all of the icons of our time. It is Michael [Jackson] that I stand on the shoulders of, it is James Brown that I stand on the shoulders of, it is Ronald Isley I stand on the shoulders of, it is Luther Vandross, it is Barry White, it is Teddy Pendergrass,” he added. 

“It is all of these incredible artists like Marvin Gaye that will never be forgotten as long as there’s a breath in my body to breathe. It’s all of them. And as a result of that, yeah, you wanna give me that crown, you tell me who gon’ do it better,” Usher continued.

Watch his full Tiny Desk performance below.

Previous articleChris Brown Look-Alike Denies Charging Fans $1500 for Meet-and-Greet
Next articleColin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child | PHOTO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO