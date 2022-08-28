Sunday, August 28, 2022
Contemporary Jazz Flutist Ragan Whiteside Releases New Album: ‘Thrill Ride’ | VIDEO

By Gwendolyn Quinn
Ragan Whiteside (Photo Courtesy of Randis Music)
*Randis Music announces the release of Contemporary jazz flutist Ragan Whiteside’s new album, “Thrill Ride.” Her success on multiple radio charts has gone exceedingly well.

Her current single has peaked at No. 1 on five radio charts including Billboard’s Smooth Jazz chart, Mediabase, the Smooth Jazz Network, Radiowave, and the Groove Jazz Music chart. “Thrill Ride” is her second Billboard No. 1 single. Released on August 26, Thrill Ride is available on all digital download and streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube, Pandora, and more.

“‘Thrill Ride’ hit number one on so many charts; it’s completely mind-blowing,” says the multi-instrumentalist and rising star. “I am truly humbled and grateful for the love and support this song has received. I work with the best Dream Team in the world.”

Humorously, Ragan says it was a thrill ride getting this album across the finish line. “There were a lot of firsts; first-time collaborations, first-time adding an alto flute, first-time bribing my kids to stay quiet while we recorded.”

Ragan Whiteside's Thrill Ride Album Cover (Photo Courtesy of Randis Music)
Thrill Ride is Ragan’s sixth career album to date and features eight songs and is largely produced by the acclaimed production team of Dennis Johnson and Bob Baldwin. The single is written and produced by Johnson, Baldwin, and Whiteside, and features guitarist Phil Hamilton and drummer Richard Harrison, also known as the artist RAH. To view the “Thrill Ride” music video, click here.

With the release of her new album, Ragan also received a nomination from the inaugural Jazz Music Awards for Best Contemporary Artist for her previous hit single, “Off The Cuff,” which was released in 2021 and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Airplay chart, where it spent 17 weeks. “Off The Cuff” is also featured on the new album.

“I am so happy that we finally have an award show to spotlight the many facets of Jazz,” she concludes. “I am honored to be nominated in its inaugural year.”

This has been a banner year for the native New Yorker, who also charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Airplay chart for her collaboration with Kim Scott and Althea René of Ashford and Simpson’s classic anthem, “I’m Every Woman.” She also co-wrote Bob Baldwin’s top-charting hit, “B Positive” with production partners Dennis Johnson and Baldwin. Whiteside is also featured on “This Time Around” with contemporary jazz artist Jarez, from his latest project, J Funk City. Ragan has released five previous albums, including the 2020 five-track EP Five Up Top, 2017’s Treblemaker, 2014’s Quantum Drive, 2012’s Evolve, and 2007’s Class Axe.

She also has a series of upcoming concert dates including the LOVAM Jazz Festival in Omaha, NE (September 3); Jazz in the Park in Huntsville, AL (September 4); SOUTH Jazz Kitchen in Philadelphia, PA (September 15); White Plains Jazz & Food Festival in White Plains, NY (September 18); and Velvet Note in Atlanta, GA (October 1) with additional dates to be announced in the fall.

Meanwhile, her four-hour Saturday radio show (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET), “Saturday with Ragan Whiteside” remains the No. 1 Saturday show on Atlanta’s NPR affiliate radio station Jazz 91.9 WCLK. The broadcast is also the No. 2 show behind the gospel show, “Joy In The Morning.”

Follow Ragan Whiteside on Facebook and Instagram.

Gwendolyn Quinn
Gwendolyn Quinn is an award-winning media consultant with a career spanning over 25 years. She is the founder and creator of the African American Public Relations Collective (AAPRC) and the Global Communicator. Her weekly columns, “Inside Broadway,” “The Living Legends Series,” and “My Person of the Week” are published with EURWEB.com. She is also a contributor to BE.com, BE Pulse (via Medium.com) and the Huffington Post. Quinn is also a contributor to "Souls Revealed" and "Handle Your Entertainment Business." She is the curator of The Living Legends Foundation’s “The State of Black Music and Beyond” essay series published on the Huffington Post. Contact her at GwendolynGQuinn@gmail.com.

