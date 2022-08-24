Wednesday, August 24, 2022
HomeNews
News

Capitol Records Drops Offensive AI Rapper FN Meka, Apologizes to Black Community

By Ny MaGee
0

FN Meka
FN Meka – Capitol Records

*Less than a month after Capitol Records signed AI rapper FN Meka, the label is pulling the plug on its virtual artist after clips went viral of it using the N-word. One scene on Meka’s Instagram also shows it being brutalized by the police, and the Black community is not supporting this mess. 

The label annoucned Meka’s contract on August 12, but on Tuesday Capitol noted that it has “severed ties” with FN Meka and apologized to Black folks for the stereotypical project.

“CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately,” reads Capitol’s statement, Stereogum reports. “We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days — your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project.”

When Capitol initially announced its unconventional signing of the virtual rapper, Meka was described as an “AI powered robot rapper” and “the world’s first A.R. artist to sign with a major label.” 

READ MORE: Ready or Not Capitol Records Has Signed the First AI Virtual Rapper: FN Meka! | WATCH

FN Meka has 10 million followers on Instagram and it recently dropped the single “Florida Water” featuring Gunna and popular gaming streamer Clix. Amid Capitol’s announcement, the song has been removed from streaming services. Meanwhile, Gunna is currently in jail on RICO charges.

TMZ writes: “We’re also told by label sources … some angry staffers blame Capitol’s lack of diversity for the deal getting a greenlight, in the first place. One source claims the label has very few senior-level Black executives running departments.”

FN Meka was created by the “virtual” record label Factory New, using computer-generated lyrics and overly exaggerated African-American tropes.

Anthony Martini, co-founder of Factory New, had this to say last year to Music Business Worldwide about his label: “We’ve developed a proprietary AI technology that analyzes certain popular songs of a specified genre and generates recommendations for the various elements of song construction: lyrical content, chords, melody, tempo, sounds, etc. We then combine these elements to create the song.”

He added, “As of now, a human voice performs the vocals, but we are working towards the ability to have a computer come up with and perform its own words – and even collaborate with other computers as “co-writer.” ”

According to NYT, Martini said he’s the only white guy on the team behind FN Meka and claims the AI rapper is not the “malicious plan of white executives.”

“It’s literally no different from managing a human artist, except that it’s digital,” he added.

Previous articleMother of R. Kelly Accuser Claims Singer Threatened Her
Next articleFormer Louisville Officer Kelly Goodlett Pleads Guilty to Falsify Search Warrant in Breonna Taylor Case
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO