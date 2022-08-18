Thursday, August 18, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Returns to Atlanta This Fall

By Ny MaGee
0

BET
2022 BET Awards

*BET has announced the return of “BET Hip Hop Awards” to Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30, with the broadcast premiere airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

The annual celebration will bring together the hottest names in hip hop to pay homage to the best in hip hop culture, per the network’s news release. 

“From reflecting the diversity of self-expression to empowering and connecting communities to effect positive change at a global scale, hip hop continues to be an art form that dominates all aspects of culture,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We can’t wait to be back in Atlanta to bring hip hop’s luminaries together as we celebrate us authentically and apologetically. We have so many surprises in store!”

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show and Co-Executive Produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon, per the release.

READ MORE: 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners Announced – We’ve Got the Complete List / WATCH

The 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” saw Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion rule the night by jointly snagging three wins each. We reported at the time that Young Thug kicked off the night with an explosive performance of “Tick Tock” followed by Gunna with “Too Easy” before coming together with their hit collaboration “Ski.”

Hot new rapper Bia performed her smash single “Whole Lotta Money,” then brought out Atlanta icon Lil Jon for “Bia Bia” to close it out. Baby Keem made his award show debut with “Family Ties.” Hip Hop sensation Latto brought the house down with a sparkling, high energy performance of “SoufSide” and new song “Big Energy” while Tobe Nwigwe made it a family affair with Fat & Nell on their song “Fye Fye.” Isaiah Rashad performed alongside Doechii & Kal Banx for “Wat U Sed” before ending the set with his solo single “From the Garden.”

Tyler, The Creator, took home two wins for ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’ and ‘Best Live Performer’ in addition to his “Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award” presented by LL Cool J. Jay Z scored double wins in the “Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse” and “Impact Track” for his Nipsey Hussle collaboration “What It Feels Like.”

Presenters for the evening included a trio of Hip Hop powerhouses Trina, Remy Ma, and Rapsody. “I Am Hip Hop Award” recipient Nelly closed out the show with a performance of his greatest hits including “Country Grammar,” “Hot In Herre,” “Air Force Ones,” “Dilemma,” “Grillz” with an appearance by Paul Wall and more, per the network’s release.

Previous articlePregnant Louisiana Mom Denied Abortion – Even Though Her Baby Doesn’t Have a Skull! | VIDEO
Next articleOop! Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Fined $5 Million | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO