2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Returns to Atlanta This Fall

*BET has announced the return of “BET Hip Hop Awards” to Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30, with the broadcast premiere airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

The annual celebration will bring together the hottest names in hip hop to pay homage to the best in hip hop culture, per the network’s news release.

“From reflecting the diversity of self-expression to empowering and connecting communities to effect positive change at a global scale, hip hop continues to be an art form that dominates all aspects of culture,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We can’t wait to be back in Atlanta to bring hip hop’s luminaries together as we celebrate us authentically and apologetically. We have so many surprises in store!”

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show and Co-Executive Produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon, per the release.

The 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” saw Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion rule the night by jointly snagging three wins each. We reported at the time that Young Thug kicked off the night with an explosive performance of “Tick Tock” followed by Gunna with “Too Easy” before coming together with their hit collaboration “Ski.”

Hot new rapper Bia performed her smash single “Whole Lotta Money,” then brought out Atlanta icon Lil Jon for “Bia Bia” to close it out. Baby Keem made his award show debut with “Family Ties.” Hip Hop sensation Latto brought the house down with a sparkling, high energy performance of “SoufSide” and new song “Big Energy” while Tobe Nwigwe made it a family affair with Fat & Nell on their song “Fye Fye.” Isaiah Rashad performed alongside Doechii & Kal Banx for “Wat U Sed” before ending the set with his solo single “From the Garden.”

Tyler, The Creator, took home two wins for ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’ and ‘Best Live Performer’ in addition to his “Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award” presented by LL Cool J. Jay Z scored double wins in the “Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse” and “Impact Track” for his Nipsey Hussle collaboration “What It Feels Like.”

Presenters for the evening included a trio of Hip Hop powerhouses Trina, Remy Ma, and Rapsody. “I Am Hip Hop Award” recipient Nelly closed out the show with a performance of his greatest hits including “Country Grammar,” “Hot In Herre,” “Air Force Ones,” “Dilemma,” “Grillz” with an appearance by Paul Wall and more, per the network’s release.