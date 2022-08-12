Here’s Some Tips On What to Do If the Police Raid Your Home

*Ever wonder what to do if the police raid your house?

As reported by Life Hacker, “the best time to think about how you’d handle a police raid in your home is now, before you have to react to an incredibly stressful situation,” the outlet writes.

Per the U.S Department of Justice, “Over the last 25 years, there has been an increasing use of police paramilitary units, commonly called Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), to serve narcotics warrants, usually by means of forced, unannounced entry into private homes.”

“These raids carry a high risk for violence and have resulted in dozens of needless deaths and injuries to police officers, drug suspects, children, bystanders, and other innocent individuals,” per the Officer of Justice Programs.

Below are a few tips via Life Hacker on what to do if the police raid your home:

Ask to see the warrant

If the cops are in your home, they’re in your home—there’s no changing that. But you can ask to see the warrant they have authorizing them to be there. This can give you a clue as to why the police are in your home, but keep two things in mind:

The police don’t necessarily need a warrant—there are specific circumstances that allow them to raid your home without one. If they don’t have a warrant, just note the fact.

Never consent to a search. In fact, it’s best not to consent to anything and to deny consent if asked. Again, the police are already there and assume the raid is justified, but they try to get consent on the record to shore up a weaker case.

Don’t say anything

While you’re not consenting to anything, you should also get busy not saying anything, either. You don’t have to answer questions or be helpful in any way. You should contact your lawyer, if you have one (and get one if you don’t), but otherwise, say absolutely nothing. Anything you say while police are in your home could later be used against you in some way.

Capture data

You’re allowed to observe and record the search of your property. Some police officers may not like that, and they might threaten to take your camera or phone, but you are absolutely within your rights to film them. And doing so makes it easier to capture as much information as possible, including the names and badge numbers of officers involved, their behavior while inside your property, and the things they take away.

Don’t interfere

Whether there’s a warrant or not, the best thing to do when your home is being raided is to let it happen. Don’t obstruct, interfere, or follow officers around calling them names. Again—and I can’t stress this enough—once the armed, angry people in uniform are in your house, they’re in your house, and they’re in charge for the moment. Don’t try to stop them from removing anything from the premises, no matter how important it is to you—all that will do is get you arrested.

If your property suffers any damage as a result of the raid, document it thoroughly. Make a list of anything removed by police, as well as any names and badge numbers you were able to record. Do it right while everything is fresh in your mind, then contact a lawyer if you haven’t yet.