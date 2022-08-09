*“To take it to another level,” said living legend Paul Jackson, Jr. (Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Dru Hill) about his role as guitar player in the three-some band Jazz Funk Soul, which can be heard on their fourth recording project on the Shanachie Entertainment imprint titled “Forecast” and on the project’s first single “Hustle.” “I want a lot more people to hear our music so there’s a desire to see us perform…and continue to build a catalog of great music.”

The Jazz Funk Soul band also consists of Grammy Award-winning pianist Jeff Lorber and Grammy nominated saxophonist Everette Harp. Collectively the musicians have earned 50 #1 Smooth Jazz hits. Jazz Funk Soul was founded by legendary Jazz guitarist Chuck Loeb in 2014 with Jeff and Everette. Paul Jackson, Jr. joined the band in 2017 after the passing of Chuck.

“Paul and Chuck are top-level guitar players,” said Jeff when asked. “I know Paul more. Joining Jazz Funk Soul was the first time with Chuck. Paul, we go way back. We even had a little band…studio sessions, I hired him, and he hired me.”

The “Forecast” album also features Gary Novak (drums), Mononeon (bass), David Mann (sax), and Marcus Miller (bass). The album offers ten tracks, two of which are dedicated to Chuck Loeb and David Sanborn.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Gladys Bentley Was a Gender-Bending Singer Of Harlem Renaissance Jazz

“There are two songs we played live before the album came out, ‘Hustle’ was one of them and the other was ‘forecast.’ So, we felt either one would make a good single,” Harp said when I asked about who picks the current and future singles. “We let the record company pick the singles.”

Paul is also a composer, producer and session/studio musician who have worked in the studio or on stage with Michael Jackson on “Thriller,” “Bad,” “Dangerous” and “HIStory,” Whitney Houston, Patti LaBelle and Elton John. As a solo musician, he has recorded eight albums. Jeff Lorber is also a composer and producer who has worked in the studio and on stage with Karyn White, Dave Koz, Eric Benet, and Herb Alpert. He founded and is a member of The Jeff Lorber Fusion band (13 albums released) and as a soloist has released 13 albums. Everette Harp’s “Jazz Funk Soul” album, which garnered him a Grammy Award nomination, was produced by Chuck Loeb and Jeff Lorber. As a musician, he has worked in the studio or on stage with Teena Marie, Anita Baker, George Duke, Stanley Clarke, Natalie Cole, Aretha Franklin, Al Jarreau, Chaka Khan, Kenny Loggins, Marcus Miller, Chante Moore, Brenda Russell and Luther Vandross. As a solo musician, he has released nine albums. www.Lorber.com www.EveretteHarp.com www.PaulJacksonJr.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference