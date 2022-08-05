Driver Arrested in Deadly LA Crash – Six Killed Including Pregnant Woman and Toddler | WATCH-it-Happen

*The California Highway Patrol says they arrested a woman Friday who is accused of causing a fiery multi-car crash in the Windsor Hills section of Los Angeles that killed 6 people, including a baby and a pregnant woman.

Nicole L. Linton, identified by multiple law enforcement sources as a nurse from Texas, will be booked after she’s released from a hospital where she’s being treated for injuries she sustained in the wreck.

The fiery crash happened at a busy intersection and left four people dead, including a woman who was pregnant and a toddler, officials said.

Eight others were hospitalized after the terrifying high-impact collision on Thursday in the predominantly Black upscale neighborhood, between Culver City and Inglewood, according to police.

Surveillance video (watch it above) from the scene showed a speeding car hurtle through a red light, striking multiple vehicles and bursting into flames before coming to rest near a gas station.

The fire burned so hotly it melted a traffic light.

Between five and eight vehicles were involved, with two of them catching fire, California Highway Patrol Officer Alicia Kolter told CNN.

Kolter said two of the injured are adults, the rest are minors, and she was unable to provide details on their conditions.

As we noted up top, Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was taken into custody at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood, the CHP said in a news release.

Charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence will be recommended when the case is presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, the Highway Patrol said.

Earlier Friday morning, authorities identified a pregnant woman and her unborn child as two of the six victims who were killed in the collision.

Los Angeles County coroner’s officials said Asherey Ryan and her unborn son died in the incident.