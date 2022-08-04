Thursday, August 4, 2022
‘Life After Lockup’s’ Shawn and Sara Unpack Season 4 Drama | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
*We caught up with Shawn and Sara from WEtv’s hit series “Life After Lockup,” to dish about the new season that kicked off last week.

Per press release, WE tv’s smash hit spinoff series “Life After Lockup” is back with twelve ninety-minute all-new episodes. Will these ex-cons feel imprisoned in their own relationships, or are these couples ready for a life sentence together?

“Life After Lockup” follows nine former inmates and their significant others from the hit series Love After Lockup through their weird and wild journey to survive the real world. This season’s new couples face travel limitations and restrictions on consorting with old connections, temptations of alcohol and drugs. Returning couples deal with the growing pains of adjusting to love, family and marriage while juggling the emotional challenges of life on the outside. Will they stay together and stay out of prison?

Watch the super teaser trailer via the YouTube clip below.

OTHER NEWS: ‘Brat Loves Judy​’ Exclusive Clip: Is Deja Resentful? | Watch

As Season 4 gets underway, Sara and Shawn are a week away from their wedding, and Sara is about 5 months along in her pregnancy– they’re still dealing with Shawn’s ex Kelley who won’t stay out of the picture, but things are looking up. The shadow called Destinie still hangs over their relationship too. The drama just seems to follow these two– can they keep it together long enough to raise a new baby together?

Check out what the couple told us about their journey this season via the clip below, and tune in to new episodes of “Life After Lockup” Friday nights on WE tv.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

