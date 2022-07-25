Monday, July 25, 2022
Facebook Rolls Out New ‘Feed’ Feature to Compete with TikTok

By Ny MaGee
*Facebook is launching a new feature called “Feeds,” which will allow users to see all the latest posts from friends and family. 

The main news feed will now be known as “Home,” and will serve as a “discovery engine” based on people’s online habits, per CNBC.

“One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don’t miss friends’ posts,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. “So today we’re launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages, and more separately in chronological order.

“The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll care most about. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further.”

The feature will roll out globally for mobile users over the next week, with the desktop version slated for release in the next coming weeks, per the report. The feature will allow a user’s feed to be more focused on activity from friends and family, rather than content ranked by an algorithm.

The move finds Meta competing with TikTok’s “addictive recommendation algorithm,” per CNBC. The “Home” tab will include Reels, Stories and other personalized content, according to the report. 

Blake Chandlee, TikTok’s president of global business solutions, noted that TikTok serves as more of an entertainment platform rather than a social network, like Facebook. 

“Facebook is a social platform,” Chandlee said during an interview with CNBC. “They’ve built all their algorithms based on the social graph. That is their core competency. Ours is not. We are an entertainment platform. The difference is significant. It’s a massive difference.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

