The Pulse of Entertainment: Worship Leader Joshua Moore Releases New Single ‘Yes to Your Will’

*“The single…it’s just my prayer to God…‘Yes to Your Will’,” said Contemporary Gospel artist Joshua Moore about his new single “Yes to Your Will.” “It’s actually written by me and my God-brother. It was written eight or nine years ago.”

Joshua is a native of Indiana whose singing career started at the age of six when he joined the Elkhart Boys Choir. That choir gave him the opportunity to sing at the White House during the term of President Clinton. In college he became a member of the Vincennes University Essence of Worship Choir. In the proceeding years he became a member of the Voices of Heaven Mass Choir in Louisiana. He also served as worship leader at the Garment of Praise ministry and the World Outreach ministry – both in Ohio.

His national recording career started with his debut album titled “Anthems of Healing,” which garnered him two 2011 Rhythm of Gospel Award nominations. The new single “Yes to Your Will” may lead up to yet another album release.

“He (God-brother) was in prayer…’I still say yes to your will,” said Joshua when asked about the creation of the single. “Then I came up with the rest.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: More Videos Show Sesame Place Characters Mistreating Black Children | Watch

When I asked what he expects from the single’s released he said, “I hope it connects with God’s people.”

The “Yes to Your Will” single is a soulful Contemporary ballad written by Moore and Lionel ‘Zion” Rowan, produced by Samuel Fishy Production with vocal arrangements conducted by Maurice Griffin.

When I asked about what we can expect from his next album Joshua said, “It would consist of different genres of music but still be faith based. I just want to surprise people with my music.”

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference