The Pulse of Entertainment: Worship Leader Joshua Moore Releases New Single ‘Yes to Your Will’

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Joshua Moore
Worship leader Joshua Moore releases new single ‘Yes to Your Will.’

*“The single…it’s just my prayer to God…‘Yes to Your Will’,” said Contemporary Gospel artist Joshua Moore about his new single “Yes to Your Will.” “It’s actually written by me and my God-brother. It was written eight or nine years ago.”

Joshua is a native of Indiana whose singing career started at the age of six when he joined the Elkhart Boys Choir. That choir gave him the opportunity to sing at the White House during the term of President Clinton. In college he became a member of the Vincennes University Essence of Worship Choir. In the proceeding years he became a member of the Voices of Heaven Mass Choir in Louisiana. He also served as worship leader at the Garment of Praise ministry and the World Outreach ministry – both in Ohio.

His national recording career started with his debut album titled “Anthems of Healing,” which garnered him two 2011 Rhythm of Gospel Award nominations. The new single “Yes to Your Will” may lead up to yet another album release.

“He (God-brother) was in prayer…’I still say yes to your will,” said Joshua when asked about the creation of the single. “Then I came up with the rest.”

When I asked what he expects from the single’s released he said, “I hope it connects with God’s people.”

The “Yes to Your Will” single is a soulful Contemporary ballad written by Moore and Lionel ‘Zion” Rowan, produced by Samuel Fishy Production with vocal arrangements conducted by Maurice Griffin.

When I asked about what we can expect from his next album Joshua said, “It would consist of different genres of music but still be faith based. I just want to surprise people with my music.”

