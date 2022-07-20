More Videos Show Sesame Place Characters Mistreating Black Children | Watch

*More videos have surfaced showing Black children seemingly being ignored by characters during a Sesame Place parade at a Pennsylvania theme park.

An Instagram user recently shared a video of his child’s similar experience with an employee dressed as Telly Monster, Revolt reports.

The father wrote: “My 5yr old daughter experienced the same type of treatment at the same park! After being ignored by several characters I finally did the noble dad thing and got ones attention and pointed at my daughter, the character walked towards my daughter who was expecting a high five, just for him to turn and blow her off once he seen an Asian kid with his hand out and gave him the high five instead… then brushes my daughters hand off… I dismissed this behavior until I seen @__jodiii__ video of a similar situation with her daughters!!”

You can take a look at the father’s video as well as more recent videos below of the park’s characters giving the same energy to Black children.

We reported previously that Kelly Rowland took to Instagram on Sunday and expressed anger over a now-viral video that shows two Black children being passed over by a Sesame Place character named Rosita. The incident took place at the Sesame Place theme park in Philadelphia.

The singer posted the video to her Instagram stories and said, “Ok so, had that been me, that whole parade would have been in flames.”

Rowland added: “Like, are you serious? You’re not going to speak to my child?” And did you see that baby’s face at the end? The little one with the pink one? She deserves an explanation. Hello.” She wrote on her stories, “TF! This just made me So mad!”

Following the online backlash online, the official Sesame Place Instagram account released a statement claiming Rosita didn’t see the Black kids among the sea of white faces.

“Our brand, our park, and our employees stand for inclusivity and equality in all forms,” the statement read. “Regarding the incident yesterday, the costumes our performers wear sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels and sometimes our performers miss hug requests from guests. The performer portraying the Rosita character has confirmed that the ‘no’ hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted. We apologize to these guests for not delivering the experience they expected.”

After more videos surfaced showing staffers treating Black children poorly, Sesame Place took to social media with a second response to the controversy — pledging to do better going forward. They also claim the park’s characters will go through bias training. Many social media users noted that you can not “train” racists not to be racist. The entire staff needs to be fired.

“We are taking actions to do better. We are committed to making this right. We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable, and entertaining experience to our guests. … We are committed to doing a better job making children and families feel special, seen and included when they come to our parks,” per the park’s statement.

