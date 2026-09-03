Common, Patti LaBelle, Public Enemy Lead 2026 BMAC Gala Honorees

Nicole Wyskoarko will receive BMAC’s inaugural Sylvia Rhone Visionary Award as music leaders gather Sept. 24 at The Beverly Hilton.

Common Patti LaBelle Public Enemy

*The Black Music Action Coalition has unveiled the honorees for its sixth annual BMAC Gala, with Common, Patti LaBelle and Public Enemy among the music and culture heavyweights set to receive awards Sept. 24 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

The 2026 ceremony, presented by Live Nation and hosted by Kenny Burns, will also introduce the Sylvia Rhone Visionary Award. Nicole Wyskoarko has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the honor, which BMAC says recognizes leaders whose innovation, mentorship and influence create opportunities for artists and leave a lasting mark on the music industry.

Nicole Wyskoarko – via Instagram

Nicole Wyskoarko Receives New Sylvia Rhone Honor

Created in honor of veteran music executive Sylvia Rhone, the new award puts Wyskoarko at the center of one of this year’s biggest BMAC Gala developments.

Rhone praised Wyskoarko as a leader who champions creators and brings others with her as she advances.

“At every step of the climb, she has lifted others alongside her,” Rhone said in the Black Music Action Coalition announcement. “As Nicole continues to shape the sound, the business, and the future of Black music, I can’t imagine a more deserving first recipient of the BMAC Sylvia Rhone Visionary Award.”

BMAC co-founder, president and CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers described the gala as both a celebration and “a call to action,” saying the organization is focused on converting industry influence into “real opportunity, real investment and lasting change.”

Common Patti LaBelle Public Enemy

Common, Patti LaBelle And Public Enemy Join Honoree Slate

Common will receive the Harry Belafonte Change Agent Award, while Patti LaBelle will be presented with the Icon Award. Public Enemy will receive the Social Impact Award.

The Team — Lee Anderson, Marty Diamond, Lenore Kinder, Kevin Shivers and Mallory Smith — will receive the Founders Award. Tina Davis is this year’s Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award recipient, and Universal Music Group’s Global Impact Team will receive the BMAC 365 Award.

Public Enemy’s recognition also continues an existing relationship with BMAC. EURweb previously reported on the group’s “March Madness” Music Video Scholarship Competition with the coalition, which offered scholarships and an opportunity for young creators to use music and visual storytelling to address social issues.

The new class follows a long list of BMAC honorees. EURweb covered the 2025 BMAC Gala, where the coalition marked its fifth annual gathering at The Beverly Hilton, as well as the 2024 event honoring LL Cool J, Usher and other changemakers.

Patti LaBelle is Also Bringing Flavor to the Gala

LaBelle’s presence will extend beyond the awards stage. BMAC says the gala will feature a special menu inspired by Patti’s Good Life and recipes from the singer’s own kitchen.

Guests are slated to be served Hot and Sassy Gazpacho, Caesar salad, short ribs in brown gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, blackened savory salmon, sumptuous string beans and vegan jambalaya. The evening will finish with LaBelle’s signature sweet potato pies.

Kenny Burns returns as host of the annual gathering, which brings together artists, executives, entrepreneurs, advocates, athletes, policymakers and cultural leaders. Rance and Dammo of 1500 or Nothin’ will serve as musical directors.

Gala Proceeds Support BMAC Programs

Beyond the celebrity turnout and awards, BMAC says money raised from the gala supports its programming, grants and community initiatives.

Those efforts include BMAC Voices of Tomorrow, Music Maker Grants and music-business pipeline programs designed to create pathways into the live entertainment industry. BMAC says its Music Maker Grants include partnerships with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Victoria Monét and the Luther Vandross Foundation.

Funds will also support community programs including the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program and BMAC Restore & Rebuild LA, which provides direct monthly support to Altadena residents impacted by the Eaton fires.

The coalition describes its broader work as an effort to advance equity, accountability, access and opportunity throughout entertainment. Additional presenters, performers and special guests for the Sept. 24 event are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, giving the gala another round of names before doors open in Beverly Hills.

That mission remains the larger point behind a gala packed with recognizable names. As BMAC prepares to honor another class of artists and executives, its sixth annual celebration is also designed to keep attention on who gets access, investment and opportunity in the music business — and who uses their influence to open the next door.

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