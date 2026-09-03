NewsBits: Diddy’s Release Moved Up, Cassandra Wilson Dies, E-40 Roasts Fake 49er

Diddy gets an earlier prison release date, jazz loses a Grammy-winning voice, and E-40 warns Bay Area women.

Sean Combs behind bars via GROK AI

*In today’s NewsBits, Sean “Diddy” Combs has seen his projected federal prison release date moved up again. The music world is mourning Grammy-winning jazz singer Cassandra Wilson, who has died at 70. And E-40 is weighing in on Daejon Love, the man accused of posing as a San Francisco 49ers player while allegedly defrauding 26 women of $1.3 million.

Sean “Diddy” Combs could be a free man sooner than previously expected.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the music mogul is now scheduled for release from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on Feb. 5, 2028.

TMZ reported last month that Diddy’s projected release date was Feb. 20, meaning the latest adjustment knocks more than two weeks off his time. His initial projected release was June 2028, and the date has shifted multiple times.

Diddy was convicted at his 2025 federal trial on two counts of transporting prostitutes across state lines for the purposes of sex. Prosecutors accused Combs of engaging in “freak offs,” during which his girlfriends had sex with male prostitutes while he mostly watched and filmed the encounters.

Jurors acquitted Combs of the more serious racketeering and sex-trafficking charges. A judge sentenced him to four years and two months, with his imprisonment at Fort Dix beginning in October 2025.

His time there has included some drama. TMZ previously reported that Diddy got into a fight with another inmate and spent a short period in solitary confinement.

For now, Feb. 5, 2028, is the date to watch.

Cassandra Wilson – via WBGO

Cassandra Wilson Dies at 70

The jazz world has lost one of its celebrated voices.

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Cassandra Wilson has died at age 70. Her manager of 20 years, Robert Torre, told WBGO that Wilson died peacefully at home. A cause of death was not released.

“Cassandra Wilson transitioned peacefully at home, surrounded by family, close friends, and her manager. Her family and close friends respectfully ask for privacy during this difficult time as they grieve her loss,” Torre said.

Born in Jackson, Mississippi, Wilson won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Performance for “New Moon Daughter,” released in 1995, and Best Jazz Vocal Album for “Loverly” in 2009.

Time magazine named Wilson “America’s Best Singer” in 2001, and the National Endowment for the Arts named her an NEA Jazz Master in 2022.

Jackson Mayor John Horhn said, “Jackson has lost an extraordinary native daughter, and the world has lost a singular musical voice.”

Wilson co-founded the M-Base Collective in 1982 after moving to New York and collaborated with Greg Osby and Wynton Marsalis. She also portrayed a character on Marsalis’ recording of “Blood on the Fields,” a composition that went on to win the Pulitzer Prize.

Her 2010 album “Silver Pony” featured John Legend, Jon Batiste and Ravi Coltrane.

E-40 Roasts Alleged Fake 49er Daejon Love

E-40 apparently has a new unofficial job: Bay Area 49ers verification.

The legendary rapper weighed in on Daejon Love, who is accused of defrauding 26 women of $1.3 million after allegedly claiming to be an NFL wide receiver.

“If he don’t know Water, if he don’t know 40 Water, and he claims 49er, if I ain’t never heard of him or met him, he’s not a Niner,” E-40 told TMZ.

“They should have asked me before they gave him the money or whatever and all the scamming s***.”

Officials accuse Love of obtaining money he allegedly promised would be invested for big returns. Authorities say he instead pocketed the funds, and he now faces criminal charges.

E-40 also discussed the Warriors dynasty and his upcoming performance at the Stanford-Miami football game, an invitation he said came from Andrew Luck.

From Diddy’s changing prison timeline to the loss of Cassandra Wilson and E-40’s uniquely Bay Area warning, today’s NewsBits spans legal drama, an enduring jazz legacy and a wild sports-related fraud allegation.

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