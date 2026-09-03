Judge Freezes D’Wayne Wiggins’ Estate Payouts as $700K Family Fight Gets Messier

A court temporarily blocks distributions from the Tony! Toni! Toné! co-founder’s estate as relatives clash over his final will and mental capacity.

D’Wayne Wiggins

*The family battle over late Tony! Toni! Toné! co-founder D’Wayne Wiggins’ estimated $700,000 estate has escalated, with a judge temporarily blocking money from being distributed while relatives continue fighting over his final wishes.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the judge issued a temporary order prohibiting Wiggins’ estate and trust from distributing funds to third parties. The restriction reportedly includes donations to his foundation, scholarships and other grants.

The judicial intervention comes six months after EURweb reported that Wiggins’ daughter, Ilahn Wiggins, had challenged the handling of her father’s estate following his March 7, 2025 death.

Ilahn previously said her father left assets valued at approximately $700,000 and questioned whether relative Veleta Savannah had legitimate authority to control the estate. The family dispute centers in part on a new will and trust Wiggins allegedly executed shortly before his death.

Screenshot of D’Wayne Wiggins via Instagram @dwaynewigginsofficial

Savannah is now pushing back with a potentially significant piece of evidence.

According to TMZ, Savannah claims in legal filings that Wiggins was examined by a doctor before his death and was found to be alert and capable of managing his affairs or directing others to act on his behalf. She claims the doctor also determined Wiggins did not require assistance managing his finances.

Savannah says Wiggins executed the disputed new will and trust the day after that medical evaluation.

Wiggins’ children have challenged that account. They contend their father was taking heavy medication near the end of his life and question whether he was capable of making legally binding decisions when the documents were signed.

Savannah denies those allegations. She maintains that Wiggins intended to place her in control of the estate and deliberately chose to disinherit his children.

Neither side’s account of Wiggins’ mental capacity has been established as fact by the court.

The legal fight adds a painful chapter to the legacy of the Oakland musician, guitarist and producer who helped create some of Tony! Toni! Toné!’s biggest hits. Wiggins died at age 64 after battling bladder cancer.

For now, the temporary order effectively puts a hold on at least some movement of estate and trust money while the dispute plays out — leaving the court to sort through competing claims over what Wiggins wanted and whether the documents reflecting those wishes are legally valid.

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