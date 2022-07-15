Kevin Gates Admits to Having Sexual Entanglement with His Cousin | Video

*Kevin Gates is the latest celebrity guest on Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” podcast and admitted during their X-rated conversation that he once had sex with his cousin.

“I don’t want no smoke but I ain’t turnin’ nothin’ down,” said Gates in the trailer for the Revolt TV show.

When Yung Miami asks if he really had sex with his cousin, Gates admitted it but explained he didn’t know they were related when he met her. The hip-hop star said he was three months into having sexual relations with her when his grandmother informed him that he was related to the woman.

“She pulled me to the side and said, ‘baby, that’s your cousin,’” he said. “I ain’t ’bout to stop.” The two allegedly continued their sexual relationship for three years.

READ MORE: Diddy Confirms He’s Dating City Girls Rapper Yung Miami | Watch

A new episode of Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” is coming tomorrow with special guest Kevin Gates. @YungMiami305 @iamkevingates @revolttv pic.twitter.com/Rfc2oiu8Zf — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 13, 2022

As reported by MadameNoire, this is what Gates had to say about it back in 2015 via Instagram: “N***** be talkin’ about, ‘Yeah, Y’all look like brother and sister,’” he said. “S*** no. I’m f****** the s*** out her, come to find out she my cousin, you heard me? But I ain’t bout to stop f****** with her. S*** the p**** good and we click. S*** I ain’t grow up with you knowing you was my people. I don’t get tired.”

Elsewhere in his conversation with Yung Miami, Gates speaks about mental health and his relationship with his wife Dreka Gates. The new episode of “Caresha Please” airs July 14th at 5 p.m. Watch the trailer via the Twitter clip above.

Meanwhile, on a previous episode, Diddy confirmed rumors that he and the City Girls rapper are dating. Following months of speculation, the pair dished about their romance on the first episode of the show in June.

“We date. We’re dating,” he said. “We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”

When Yung Miami asked how he would define their relationship, Diddy said he is “single,” “dating,” and “just taking my time at life.”

Watch the full conversation below.