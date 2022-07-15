Friday, July 15, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson: Producing Film Was The Most Challenging Part of ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ | Watch

By Blair Moon
0

The Justice League is in trouble and it’s up to pet’s to save them!

“DC League of Super-Pets” shows the lengths an animal will go to save his best friend, Superman. After all, man’s a dog’s best friend right? The assemble cast for this film is super too! With Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jameela Jamil, Keanu Reeves, and Vanessa Bayer. 

Writer, producer and director Jared Stern started the casting with Johnson. Stern was shocked he actually said yes to the role. 

“When I pitched it, I said, ”think for the Krypto to Superdog, think Dwayne Johnson,'” Stern said. “It’s crazy that he said yes.”

WARNER BROS. DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS (Eric Charbonneau)
WARNER BROS. DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS (Eric Charbonneau)

According to Johnson, the only challenge working on “DC League of Super-Pets,” was being one of its producers.

“It was a bit more challenging to produce the movie,” Johnson said. “The last movie I did that was animation was “Moana,”  which I was not a producer on, we had great producers on that. So there’s a lot more responsibility as you’re producing a movie like this,” and acting in it too.

Hart, also attended the premiere and brought his family out to support him. 

“You know your kids are proud, you know your kids love you,” Hart said. “Having any type of material that they just respond to in general is a big deal.”

In the film, Hart plays Ace, who he says he brought a lot of himself to the character. 

“You have to,” Hard said. “I think within anything, you have to find things that you can relate to and respond to.”

WARNER BROS. DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS (Eric Charbonneau)
WARNER BROS. DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS (Eric Charbonneau)

“DC League of Super-Pets” makes the fifth film real-life best friends Hart and Johnson have made together.

The film will be in theaters July 29th.

Previous articleSix-Year-Old Boy Found with His Head in a Motel Toilet⁠ – On Life Support – Parents Arrested | VIDEO
Blair Moon

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO