Dwayne Johnson: Producing Film Was The Most Challenging Part of ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ | Watch

The Justice League is in trouble and it’s up to pet’s to save them!



“DC League of Super-Pets” shows the lengths an animal will go to save his best friend, Superman. After all, man’s a dog’s best friend right? The assemble cast for this film is super too! With Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jameela Jamil, Keanu Reeves, and Vanessa Bayer.

Writer, producer and director Jared Stern started the casting with Johnson. Stern was shocked he actually said yes to the role.

“When I pitched it, I said, ”think for the Krypto to Superdog, think Dwayne Johnson,'” Stern said. “It’s crazy that he said yes.”

According to Johnson, the only challenge working on “DC League of Super-Pets,” was being one of its producers.

“It was a bit more challenging to produce the movie,” Johnson said. “The last movie I did that was animation was “Moana,” which I was not a producer on, we had great producers on that. So there’s a lot more responsibility as you’re producing a movie like this,” and acting in it too.



Hart, also attended the premiere and brought his family out to support him.

“You know your kids are proud, you know your kids love you,” Hart said. “Having any type of material that they just respond to in general is a big deal.”

In the film, Hart plays Ace, who he says he brought a lot of himself to the character.

“You have to,” Hard said. “I think within anything, you have to find things that you can relate to and respond to.”

“DC League of Super-Pets” makes the fifth film real-life best friends Hart and Johnson have made together.



The film will be in theaters July 29th.