Anti-Gay Pastor Jesse Lee Peterson Caught Up in Same Sex Scandal

*Jesse Lee Peterson is a Los Angeles-based anti-gay pastor who is one of the loudest voices in the “manosphere,” which is a “hyper-masculine right-wing internet community,” the Daily Beast explains.

“Peterson believes women should stay in their place and that men should be the head of the household,” per SandraRose.com. The outlet also notes that Peterson once claimed that a woman who orgasms during sex is “becoming a man”.

So it has come as a shock to many Peterson loyalists that several gay men have come forward to accuse him of hypocrisy over his anti-LGBTQ+ views. These men claim they had sexual relationships with Peterson or were propositioned by him, according to The Daily Beast.

“Two of [Peterson’s] former male associates came out in June with on-the-record interviews saying they engaged in sexual activities with him, while other men say he propositioned them,” the Beast reports. “These allegations about the pastor — who in public is staunchly heterosexual — have ripped like an earthquake through the manosphere, prompting some of Peterson’s allies to abandon him and prompting one manosphere conference to ban him.”

The Daily Beast launched an investigation into these allegations following a report from Church Militant, a far-right Catholic group and website.

Here’s more from The Advocate:

On LGBTQ+ issues, he has said that those who participate in Pride parades are “children of Satan” and that “radical homosexuals are evil,” the Beast notes. Some of his other anti-LGBTQ+ statements, as compiled by GLAAD: saying that Pete Buttigieg, now secretary of Transportation, “flaunts his so-called husband with no shame, kissing him in public, and people applaud like [their marriage is] real”; that Rosie O’Donnell gets “demon instructions” from hell; that “lesbians are really violent in their relationships”; and that “radical homosexuals” have destroyed Black families.

Patrick Rooney is one of the men who claim he had a 10-year sexual relationship with Peterson. In June. he spilled details about their intimate relationship in a video interview on the Church Militant. He told the Beast, however, that he doesn’t have any receipts (in the form of emails, text messages) to support his allegations.

“Jesse Lee Peterson is a very smart person, he’s a sly person,” Rooney told the Beast. “He’s not going to leave a lot of extraneous evidence out about what he does.”

The Church Militant also spoke to Samuel Arambula, who unpacked his sexual relations with Peterson. Another man, Robert Santner, the former manager of the BOND house, “claimed he witnessed Peterson acting physically affectionate towards men in ways that he deemed suspicious,” per the Beast.

Peterson, who claims he is celibate, “has mostly avoided responding to the allegations,” the Beast reports.

In June, a caller to his online show asked him about the Church Militant video

“I’m just kind of confused. Why haven’t you addressed the issue of the gay documentary?” she asked.

“Uh, it’s not concerning to me,” Peterson replied before hanging up and calling the woman “wicked.”

