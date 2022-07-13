Viral Video Shows O’reilly Auto Parts Employee Shooting Customer After Argument

*An employee at a Dayton, Ohio O’Reilly Auto Parts was arrested for shooting a customer during a heated argument.

The caption on the viral video says the incident occurred at a Dollar General but Black Enterprise reports that the shooting happened at the auto parts store located at W. Third Street in Dayton Thursday evening.

The video shows two women engaged in a heated argument before the customer physically assaults the worker identified as 31-year-old Ke’Laron Watson. In the footage, Watson is seen going behind the counter to retrieve a weapon and shooting the customer after the two engaged in a fist fight, WHIOTV 7 reports.

The cops reportedly responded to the scene and Watson was arrested.

OTHER NEWS: 10 & 14 Yr-Old Brothers Surrender to Police – They Were Wanted for Beating Death of 73-yr-Old Man | VIDEO

The employee wasn’t taking that L 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7Web6nt0SN — GrindFace TV (GPound.com) (@grindfacetv_) July 9, 2022

According to reports, the shooting victim was treated a Miami Valley Hospital and released.

Per the report, “Watson said she was helping the woman find a car part “when she became upset and threatened her.” She said the woman, “beat her about the head with her fists,” according to court documents.”

Watson claims she shot the woman in self-defense.

“She put her hands on me and she pulled my hair out and everything else. And while she was beating on me, I shot her,” Watson said according to a 911 call, per the report.

Watson has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of felonious assault.