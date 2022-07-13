Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Viral Video Shows O’reilly Auto Parts Employee Shooting Customer After Argument

By Ny MaGee
store shooting
screenshot

*An employee at a Dayton, Ohio O’Reilly Auto Parts was arrested for shooting a customer during a heated argument. 

The caption on the viral video says the incident occurred at a Dollar General but Black Enterprise reports that the shooting happened at the auto parts store located at W. Third Street in Dayton Thursday evening.

The video shows two women engaged in a heated argument before the customer physically assaults the worker identified as 31-year-old Ke’Laron Watson. In the footage, Watson is seen going behind the counter to retrieve a weapon and shooting the customer after the two engaged in a fist fight, WHIOTV 7 reports.

The cops reportedly responded to the scene and Watson was arrested.

OTHER NEWS: 10 & 14 Yr-Old Brothers Surrender to Police – They Were Wanted for Beating Death of 73-yr-Old Man | VIDEO

According to reports, the shooting victim was treated a Miami Valley Hospital and released. 

Per the report, “Watson said she was helping the woman find a car part “when she became upset and threatened her.” She said the woman, “beat her about the head with her fists,” according to court documents.”

Watson claims she shot the woman in self-defense.

“She put her hands on me and she pulled my hair out and everything else. And while she was beating on me, I shot her,” Watson said according to a 911 call, per the report. 

Watson has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of felonious assault. 

Previous articleCasey White Charged With Murdering Alabama Corrections Officer Who Helped Him Escape Prison
Next articleQuavo Says His Elevator Altercation with Saweetie Makes Him Look Like An Abuser – He’s Right | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

