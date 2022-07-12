Michael Vick Being Sued for $1.2 Million Over Unpaid Loan

*Former NFL star Michael Vick is being sued for $1.2 million for an unpaid loan.

“The plaintiffs are looking to seize Vick’s assets in an effort to get their compensation,” per Sports Illustrated, including cars, jewelry and memorabilia.

According to the New York Post, Vick and his family have been subpoenaed, with depositions scheduled for Aug. 5.

“Michael Vick takes these matters seriously and is aware of the proceedings and will be sure that all parties who are entitled to receive payment will be paid,” Vick’s lawyer, Arthur Jones, said in a statement to The Herald. “However, usurious calculations which produce absurd results should not be countenanced by the courts of Florida. Therefore, all appropriate defenses will certainly be utilized. Further comment on any shenanigans which lead to situations like this may be made available at a later date.”

READ MORE: Former NFL Quarterback Michael Vick Coming Out of Retirement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Vick (@mikevick)

Vick declared bankruptcy following his conviction (and NFL suspension) for dogfighting. In 2018, he reportedly received $400,000 in loans which he has allegedly failed to pay back. Per the Post, “a $1.9 million judgment was ultimately handed down in court.”

In related news, we reported previously that Vick agreed to come out of retirement to join the startup league Fan Controlled Football.

Vick was the No. 1 pick in the 2001 NFL draft and he last played in the league in 2015. He was in the prime of his career when he pleaded guilty to his involvement in illegal dog fighting in 2007 and spent nearly two years in prison.

Vick was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the first pick of the 2001 draft and played with the team for six seasons. After his prison stint, Vick returned in 2009 with the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons. He went on to serve as backup for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Vick officially retired in 2017 after 13 NFL seasons.

Vick is the latest high-profile player to sign up with Fan Controlled Football after Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel.