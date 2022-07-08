Sandra Douglass Morgan Makes History as New Team President for Las Vegas Raiders

*The Las Vegas Raiders have tapped Sandra Douglass Morgan to be the team’s new president.

Morgan is making history with the new gig — as reports claim she is the first Black woman to occupy such a role in NFL history. While she appears to have some Asian genealogy, Morgan is allegedly biracial (Black/white).

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization,” Morgan said in a letter announcing her hire, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

“I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks,” she added.

Welcoming the future 🏴‍☠️ Meet our new President Sandra Douglass Morgan. pic.twitter.com/MkBcregNfl — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 7, 2022

As reported by TMZ, Morgan is an attorney and the former Chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. She will step into her new role with the Raiders in a few months, according to the outlet.

“I’ve served on a number of boards that have helped people throughout the region and the state, and I strongly believe that each one of us has a role to play in mentoring and supporting our community’s most vulnerable, and the responsibility that we share in this Raiders organization to make an everlasting and positive impact on this community,” she said during a press conference, Fox News reports.

Morgan is taking over the role after Dan Ventrelle was fired by the organization. Ventrelle reportedly “told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he was let go in retaliation for bringing concerns from multiple employees to the NFL about a “hostile work environment”,” per the Fox News report.

Ventrelle took over the position in 2021 after Marc Badain resigned as president last summer.

“Her experience, integrity and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organization,” Raiders team owner Mark Davis said of Morgan. “From the moment I met Sandra, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with. We are extremely lucky to have her at the helm.”

“When Mark and I first discussed this opportunity, I was honored and humbled, but I also had a lot of questions. It’s no secret that this organization has faced some recent challenges, but I want to be clear. I am not here to sweep anything under the rug or avoid problems or concerns that need to be addressed,” Morgan added.

“The fact is I have accepted this role because I believe in the promise of the Raiders, I believe in the future of the Raiders and I believe in this organization’s tenants of community, integrity and most of all, commitment to excellence,” she continued.

Morgan‌ ‌becomes the third woman and third African American to lead‌ ‌an‌ ‌NFL team.

“It is not lost on me that this is a critical and defining moment in the NFL. It’s important to me, and it is my intention to make a meaningful contribution well beyond the Raiders family,” Morgan said.

During the 1999-2002 season, Morgan’s husband, Don, played for the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals.