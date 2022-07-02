20 Cats Eat Their Owner after She Collapsed and Died At Her Home | VIDEO

*A woman in Russia collapsed at her home and was not discovered by cops for two weeks. After failing to contact her for some time, one of her co-workers alerted the police who visited her home. They found her corpse, partially eaten, and surrounded by her hungry cats. After probing what was left of her decomposing remains, authorities concluded she had been dead for two weeks.

The unnamed woman stayed at the property in Bataysk, Rostov region, Russia, and was a cat breeder. She had 20 giant Maine Coon pedigree cats in her home, where she lived alone, reports The Sun.

One animal rescue expert who took care of some of the surviving cats said it’s understandable why the cats decided to eat her body, considering there was no food in the house.

“The cats were left alone on their own for two weeks, there was no food, so what else to eat? They ate what there was.” he quipped.

Some of the healthier cats that were in good shape have since been given to new owners for just $37.00 each. It is unclear whether the new owners have been briefed about what the cats did to their original owner. Maine Coon cats are best known for their large size. Currently, they are the third most popular cat breed in the world. They are called Maine Coon partly because they originated from the US state of Maine.

The Maine Coon cats are also known for their passive nature and are commonly referred to as “the gentle giant.”

Other studies have shown that cat owners who die alone at home risk being eaten by their hungry cats.

For years, there have been stories of people living alone who died and then eaten by their starving moggies. One such story came up in 2013 when a woman who died in her home near Southampton had whole body parts devoured by her three ginger tabby cats.

Another report had it that an American man in his early 30s was discovered days after he died but with his head, neck, and part of his arm eaten away by his ten pet cats.